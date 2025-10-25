LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Rajasthan’s Banswara district has reportedly found a massive gold reserve in Kankariya village. This is the third gold-bearing zone in the district. Preliminary estimates suggest over 222 tonnes of pure gold could be extracted.

Massive gold reserve discovered in Banswara’s Kankariya village; third gold zone in Rajasthan with 222 tonnes potential. Photo: X.
Massive gold reserve discovered in Banswara’s Kankariya village; third gold zone in Rajasthan with 222 tonnes potential. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 25, 2025 15:43:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Banswara district has reportedly discovered a massive gold reserve in Kankariya village, Ghatol tehsil. However, there is no official confirmation yet. This is the third confirmed gold-bearing zone in the district, as it continues to emerge as India’s new “gold capital.” Previous discoveries were reported in Bhukia and Jagpura.

Third Gold Mine Identified in Kankariya

According to reports, officials from the Geological Department have confirmed the presence of gold ore spread across an estimated three-kilometre stretch in Kankariya. Preliminary assessments suggest around 113.52 million tonnes of gold ore over 940.26 hectares, containing an estimated 222.39 tonnes of pure gold, one of the largest deposits ever reported in Rajasthan.

The nearby Kankariya-Gara area is also expected to yield 1.24 million tonnes of gold ore across 205 hectares, according to reports. Experts indicate that apart from gold, several valuable co-minerals could also be extracted from the site.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Slams RJD Over Muslim Representation Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The Rajasthan government had previously auctioned the Bhukia-Jagpura mining blocks, but the license was cancelled after the winning company failed to deposit the required guarantee amount. Fresh tenders were issued, with submissions closing on October 14, and bids scheduled to be opened on November 3. 

Banswara Gold Mine

Once mining operations commence, Banswara will join a select group of Indian states actively engaged in gold mining, potentially supplying up to 25% of India’s total gold demand in the future. Experts also highlight that the development could attract major investments in electronics, petrochemicals, batteries, and auto components, creating substantial employment opportunities for local youth and transforming Banswara into a significant industrial and economic hub in Rajasthan.

Gold deposits in Banswara were first identified during a geological survey in 1990-91. Studies of the Jagpura–Bhukia belt, covering nearly 10 square kilometres, revealed that one ton of ore contained approximately 1.945 grams of gold. Experts estimate that the region may hold nearly 120 tonnes of gold, translating into potential revenue worth thousands of crores.

Also Read: Baba Vanga’s 2026 Gold Prophecy: Will The ‘Yellow Metal’ Set to Soar?

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Banswara gold mineIndia gold reservesRajasthan gold reserves

RELATED News

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

Chhath Puja 2025 Travel Rush Breaks IRCTC! Users Report Major Booking Issues

Chhath Puja 2025 Preparations: Clean Ghats, Pandal Setup, and Safety Arrangements

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Vidhi – Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

LATEST NEWS

When Satish Shah Faced Racism At London’s Heathrow, He Replied With Pride, ‘Because We Are Indians…’

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Australian Women Cricketers Molestation: See BCCI’s Response To The Case

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Cricket-Rohit and Kohli bid likely farewell to Australia as winners

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

US TREASURY OFFICIAL: TALKS WITH CHINA CONCLUDED FOR SATURDAY, VERY CONSTRUCTIVE

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find
Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find
Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find
Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

QUICK LINKS