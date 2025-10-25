Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Banswara district has reportedly discovered a massive gold reserve in Kankariya village, Ghatol tehsil. However, there is no official confirmation yet. This is the third confirmed gold-bearing zone in the district, as it continues to emerge as India’s new “gold capital.” Previous discoveries were reported in Bhukia and Jagpura.

Third Gold Mine Identified in Kankariya

According to reports, officials from the Geological Department have confirmed the presence of gold ore spread across an estimated three-kilometre stretch in Kankariya. Preliminary assessments suggest around 113.52 million tonnes of gold ore over 940.26 hectares, containing an estimated 222.39 tonnes of pure gold, one of the largest deposits ever reported in Rajasthan.

The nearby Kankariya-Gara area is also expected to yield 1.24 million tonnes of gold ore across 205 hectares, according to reports. Experts indicate that apart from gold, several valuable co-minerals could also be extracted from the site.

The Rajasthan government had previously auctioned the Bhukia-Jagpura mining blocks, but the license was cancelled after the winning company failed to deposit the required guarantee amount. Fresh tenders were issued, with submissions closing on October 14, and bids scheduled to be opened on November 3.

Banswara Gold Mine

Once mining operations commence, Banswara will join a select group of Indian states actively engaged in gold mining, potentially supplying up to 25% of India’s total gold demand in the future. Experts also highlight that the development could attract major investments in electronics, petrochemicals, batteries, and auto components, creating substantial employment opportunities for local youth and transforming Banswara into a significant industrial and economic hub in Rajasthan.

Gold deposits in Banswara were first identified during a geological survey in 1990-91. Studies of the Jagpura–Bhukia belt, covering nearly 10 square kilometres, revealed that one ton of ore contained approximately 1.945 grams of gold. Experts estimate that the region may hold nearly 120 tonnes of gold, translating into potential revenue worth thousands of crores.

