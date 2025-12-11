Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

A protest in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district turned violent when farmers clashed with police over a proposed ethanol plant. Hundreds of farmers gathered in Tibbi town to oppose the establishment of an ethanol factory being built by a private company at Rathi Kheda.

The farmers fear that the factory will be disastrous to the environment and will harm their agricultural land, which will impact their livelihood.

The agitation has been going on for about 15 months and has seen farmers consistently voicing their concerns about water pollution and long-term damage to agriculture.

The leaders claimed that future generations will face the impact of the plant, insisting that it will damage the groundwater and lead to its depletion, which will make it difficult to farm the land in an area already facing water challenges.

At least 50 people, including several policemen and Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who was present in support of the farmers, were injured. Poonia suffered a head injury and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Visuals from Hanumangarh, where farmers clashed with police yesterday, during their protest against the construction of an ethanol factory at Tibbi in Rajasthan. Several vehicles have been torched. pic.twitter.com/LEZ08b4eF8 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

How did the protest turn so violent?

A large gathering of farmers, or a ‘Mahapanchayat,’ was organized on Wednesday afternoon. A huge number of supporters, including farmer unions and political groups, attended. After initial meetings outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office, where they failed to get assurances to halt construction, the crowd marched toward the ethanol plant site.

According to police, the situation escalated when protestors used tractors to break through the boundary wall of the under-construction plant and entered the premises.

Clashes began when police failed to stop the march and lathi-charged along with firing tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd. The protesting farmers resorted to stone pelting, and several vehicles, including a JCB, police jeeps, and private cars, were torched or damaged during the confrontation.

According to reports, Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav said the situation was “under control” and several people have been detained. He said that “seven people have been detained. Others involved in arson and vandalism are being identified. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.”

After a year of protests against the construction of ethanol factory in Tibbi, Hanumangarh, farmers today marched against the ethanol factory, where farmers broke the boundary wall of the factory, clashed with police, lathi charge ensued, many vehicles were torched #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/qvAjszgy5q — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) December 10, 2025

Project meant to bring development

District Collector Khushal Yadav supported the project and said that “the aim of the project is to bring development and prosperity to the region. All required certificates were obtained. A workshop was even held to explain benefits and address concerns, but the farmers rejected it.” He condemned the violence and said that concerns should be addressed through dialogue and legal means.

Authorities snapped the internet services in Tibbi and nearby villages, and additional security forces were deployed to prevent further violence.

The farmers remained gathered in the area on Thursday and warned that movement will continue until their demands are met.

