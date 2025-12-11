LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

A long-running farmers’ protest in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh turned violent when demonstrators broke into an under-construction ethanol plant after failing to get assurances to halt the project. Police responded with lathi-charge and tear gas, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and injuries to around 50 people, including a local MLA. Authorities defended the plant as a development project, imposed internet shutdowns, and deployed extra forces, while farmers vowed to continue their agitation.

Farmer protest against the construction of an Ethanol plant in Tibbi turned violent, which injured more than 50 people (Image: ANI)
Farmer protest against the construction of an Ethanol plant in Tibbi turned violent, which injured more than 50 people (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 11, 2025 20:43:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

A protest in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district turned violent when farmers clashed with police over a proposed ethanol plant. Hundreds of farmers gathered in Tibbi town to oppose the establishment of an ethanol factory being built by a private company at Rathi Kheda.

The farmers fear that the factory will be disastrous to the environment and will harm their agricultural land, which will impact their livelihood.

The agitation has been going on for about 15 months and has seen farmers consistently voicing their concerns about water pollution and long-term damage to agriculture.

The leaders claimed that future generations will face the impact of the plant, insisting that it will damage the groundwater and lead to its depletion, which will make it difficult to farm the land in an area already facing water challenges.

At least 50 people, including several policemen and Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who was present in support of the farmers, were injured. Poonia suffered a head injury and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

How did the protest turn so violent?

A large gathering of farmers, or a ‘Mahapanchayat,’ was organized on Wednesday afternoon. A huge number of supporters, including farmer unions and political groups, attended. After initial meetings outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office, where they failed to get assurances to halt construction, the crowd marched toward the ethanol plant site.

According to police, the situation escalated when protestors used tractors to break through the boundary wall of the under-construction plant and entered the premises.

Clashes began when police failed to stop the march and lathi-charged along with firing tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd. The protesting farmers resorted to stone pelting, and several vehicles, including a JCB, police jeeps, and private cars, were torched or damaged during the confrontation.

According to reports, Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav said the situation was “under control” and several people have been detained. He said that “seven people have been detained. Others involved in arson and vandalism are being identified. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.”

Project meant to bring development

District Collector Khushal Yadav supported the project and said that “the aim of the project is to bring development and prosperity to the region. All required certificates were obtained. A workshop was even held to explain benefits and address concerns, but the farmers rejected it.” He condemned the violence and said that concerns should be addressed through dialogue and legal means. 

Authorities snapped the internet services in Tibbi and nearby villages, and additional security forces were deployed to prevent further violence. 

The farmers remained gathered in the area on Thursday and warned that movement will continue until their demands are met. 

Also Read: Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 8:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ethanolfarmer protestsrajasthanviolent-protests

RELATED News

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Tirumala Shocker: Rs 54 Crore Silk Dupatta Scam Uncovered After Fake Ghee Row and Donation Box Theft

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped In Rajkot, Rod Inserted Into Private Parts

LATEST NEWS

‘Arshdeep Wides Record’ Trends Online After Pacer Bowls 7 Wides In An Over During IND VS SA 2nd T20, Fans Say, ‘Virat Was Right, Dew Hoti Toh…’

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

Patna To Delhi In Just 8 Hours: India’s First Sleeper Vande Bharat Train To Launch Soon, Check Date And Other Important Details

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Big Travel Update: India Issues Advisory For Travellers Planning Trip To Thailand, Reason Is…

Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Water Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

Who Is Gaurav Kapur? Know His Early Life, Career Journey and Current Relationship Status

2026 Men’s World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here’s How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

Annoyed By Random Reels In Your Feed? Instagram’s New ‘Your Algorithm’ Feature Puts You In Control, Here’s How

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant
Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant
Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant
Rajasthan Violence Escalates: MLA Among 50+ Injured as Protesters Torch Vehicles Over Ethanol Plant

QUICK LINKS