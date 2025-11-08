Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

In a major action against student drug abuse, the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) under the Telangana Eagle Force apprehended six students of the Culinary Academy of India, Begumpet, for consuming ganja during a birthday party. Acting on credible intelligence, officials conducted surveillance and identified multiple students allegedly involved in the use of banned substances.

During questioning, 11 students confessed to consuming ganja. Urine tests conducted in the presence of parents and the college principal confirmed that six of them Sakshi Emaliya (22), Mohit Shahi (21), Shubham Rawat (27), Carolina Cynthiya Harrison (19), Aric Jonathan Anthony (21), and Loy Baruah (22) tested positive for THC, the active psychotropic compound in cannabis.

A case has been registered under Section 27(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, at the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (Cr.No.10/2025). The accused students were counselled in the presence of their parents and Principal N. Sudhakar Rao, and later sent to a government de-addiction centre for rehabilitation. Police stated that if they successfully complete rehabilitation, their criminal records may be cleared under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

Investigations revealed that Jason, a resident of SR Nagar and a friend of two of the accused, supplied ganja to the group. Police also noted that one of the students, Mohit Shahi, had earlier been involved in substance use while studying at Manipal University before transferring to Hyderabad.

Officials criticised the Culinary Academy of India for repeated negligence, citing earlier warnings and counselling sessions that failed to curb student drug use. Authorities plan to coordinate with the college to conduct surprise drug tests to prevent recurrence.

Parents of the accused expressed concern and called for stricter institutional monitoring, emphasizing that regular drug testing and close parental supervision were crucial to protecting youth from addiction.

The Eagle Force reiterated its appeal to the public and parents to remain vigilant and report any drug-related activities, warning that future offenders will face strict legal action alongside mandatory rehabilitation.

“The youth must understand that even casual drug use can destroy lives as seen in recent tragedies like the death of a former Punjab DGP’s son due to addiction,” the agency added.

