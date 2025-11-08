LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

Six students of Hyderabad’s Culinary Academy were caught consuming ganja at a birthday party. Urine tests confirmed THC use. They’ve been sent for rehab, while police investigate the supplier and plan stricter campus monitoring to curb drug abuse.

Six students of Hyderabad’s Culinary Academy were caught consuming ganja. (Photo: Canva)
Six students of Hyderabad’s Culinary Academy were caught consuming ganja. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 8, 2025 22:00:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

In a major action against student drug abuse, the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) under the Telangana Eagle Force apprehended six students of the Culinary Academy of India, Begumpet, for consuming ganja during a birthday party. Acting on credible intelligence, officials conducted surveillance and identified multiple students allegedly involved in the use of banned substances.

During questioning, 11 students confessed to consuming ganja. Urine tests conducted in the presence of parents and the college principal confirmed that six of them Sakshi Emaliya (22), Mohit Shahi (21), Shubham Rawat (27), Carolina Cynthiya Harrison (19), Aric Jonathan Anthony (21), and Loy Baruah (22) tested positive for THC, the active psychotropic compound in cannabis.

A case has been registered under Section 27(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, at the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (Cr.No.10/2025). The accused students were counselled in the presence of their parents and Principal N. Sudhakar Rao, and later sent to a government de-addiction centre for rehabilitation. Police stated that if they successfully complete rehabilitation, their criminal records may be cleared under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

Investigations revealed that Jason, a resident of SR Nagar and a friend of two of the accused, supplied ganja to the group. Police also noted that one of the students, Mohit Shahi, had earlier been involved in substance use while studying at Manipal University before transferring to Hyderabad.

Officials criticised the Culinary Academy of India for repeated negligence, citing earlier warnings and counselling sessions that failed to curb student drug use. Authorities plan to coordinate with the college to conduct surprise drug tests to prevent recurrence.

Parents of the accused expressed concern and called for stricter institutional monitoring, emphasizing that regular drug testing and close parental supervision were crucial to protecting youth from addiction.

The Eagle Force reiterated its appeal to the public and parents to remain vigilant and report any drug-related activities, warning that future offenders will face strict legal action alongside mandatory rehabilitation.

“The youth must understand that even casual drug use can destroy lives as seen in recent tragedies like the death of a former Punjab DGP’s son due to addiction,” the agency added.

ALSO READ: Phones, TV And Comforts: Viral Videos Reveal ‘Luxury Life’ Of Rapists And Criminals At Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 9:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Culinary Academy drug scandalhyderabadHyderabad student drug caseyouth drug abuse

RELATED News

Phones, TV And Comforts: Viral Videos Reveal ‘Luxury Life’ Of Rapists And Criminals At Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail

‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Kanpur Hostel, Suicide Note Reveals Emotional Strain

Thane Shocker: Wife And Neighbour Kill Man Over Love Affair, Dump Body In Badlapur River

Delhi Govt Announces New Winter Office Timings To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: Check Details Here

Shocking: 20-Year-Old Tied to Pole, Set on Fire After Dispute Inside UP Mosque

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Chokes, AQI Explodes Past 400 In Multiple Areas, Citizens Struggle To Breathe

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Window Opening Soon, Edit Form Before Deadline

PM Modi stresses legal literacy, calls technology key to inclusive justice system

Fact-Check: Viral Brahmapuri Tiger Attack Video Is AI-Generated, Officials Confirm

A Night of Glitz, Grace, and Gratitude: Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao’s OTT-Themed Birthday Bash Dazzles Mumbai

‘Why Doesn’t He File A Complaint With EC?’: Rajnath Singh Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claim

Taliban Blasts Pakistan, Warns Of Deadly Consequences As Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse, ‘Don’t Test The Patience Of…’

‘O Janeja’ — Krishna Gautam and Freddy Daruwala’s Chemistry Wins Audiences Over

Era of AI-driven jewellery design begins: ISGJ launches New GenZ campus in Surat

Bihar Election Shocker: VVPAT Slips Found Dumped In Samastipur, EC Responds

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre
Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre
Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre
Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

QUICK LINKS