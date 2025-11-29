‘Sorry’ 52 Times: National-Level Skater, 13, Attempts Suicide After Principal Allegedly Threatens To ‘End Career’

A 13-year-old national-level skating player, studying in Class 8, attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of his private school in Dongre Nagar on Friday after allegedly facing severe verbal intimidation from the school principal. The incident has triggered public outrage and renewed debate over rising student suicides linked to institutional pressure.

The boy, critically injured in the fall, was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors said his condition is now stable.

Boy Repeatedly Said ‘Sorry’ 52 Times Before Jumping

According to CCTV footage recovered by police, the student entered the principal’s office on Friday morning after the administration learned that he had recorded and uploaded a classroom video on social media a violation of school policy.

Inside the office, the boy is seen repeatedly pleading and apologising. Investigators have confirmed that he said “sorry” 52 times in just four minutes, appearing visibly terrified.

The 13-year-old later claimed the principal allegedly threatened to “end his career,” suspend him, and “take away his medals.” The boy, who has represented Madhya Pradesh at national skating championships twice, reportedly broke down upon hearing this.

Moments later, CCTV footage shows him running out of the office in panic before suddenly jumping off the third-floor corridor.

Shockingly, the child’s father was waiting inside the school building at the time, unaware of the unfolding crisis.

Father Demands Accountability

“I was invited to meet my son. When I reached the school, I found out he had fallen… He has been to nationals twice in skating. The school called me, then suddenly I got another call asking me to come straight to the hospital,” said his father, Pritam Katara, demanding strict action.

Mobile Phone Row Sparked Confrontation

SDM Archie Harit confirmed that the student had brought a phone to school, which violated rules.

“He ran and jumped. His condition is stable. An investigation is underway. Mobile phones are not allowed in school even teachers’ phones are confiscated. He is a national-level skater,” Harit said.

The school administration claims they intended only to discuss the matter with the parents before taking disciplinary action. However, the extreme emotional fallout has raised serious questions about counselling practices, pressure tactics, and sensitivity in dealing with minors.

Growing Concern Over Student Suicides in Schools

The incident comes amid rising national concern over student suicides linked to alleged harassment. In Delhi, a Class 10 student recently died by suicide after naming teachers in his note, accusing them of persistent humiliation. Police have registered an FIR for abetment and suspended four staff members pending investigation.

Calls for Mental Health Support and Accountability

Child rights advocates say both cases reflect a severe gap in emotional support systems in schools.

Experts warn that punishments delivered without sensitivity, especially to high-performing children under constant pressure, can turn catastrophic.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

ALSO READ: What Is Urban Flooding? Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Andhra Ahead Of Nov 30 Landfall- How Prepared Are the States?