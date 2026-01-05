LIVE TV
Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Arrested For Beheading Daughter-in-Law In Kallakurichi, Raises Questions Over Domestic Conflict

The authorities are working to establish the sequence of events which caused the disappearance and killing of Nandini, and concurrently, they are investigating whether anyone else participated or knew about the crime prior to its being discovered.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 5, 2026 10:26:26 IST

In the Tamil Nadu state of Kallakurichi district, cops detained on Monday a 55-year-old woman called Christava Mary, who is a suspect in the grievous murder case of her 29-year-old daughter-in-law, Nandini. Nandini’s remains were found buried beside the Manimuktha river after she was missing for quite some time. Nandini wed Maria Rosario about eight years ago and the couple along with their five-year-old kid were residing in a rented accommodation near Sankarapuram. Nandini had not come back when Mary informed her family she was taking Nandini for a religious ceremony. When Nandini’s husband got doubtful and notified the Sankarapuram police about his wife’s disappearance, the police investigators took Mary in for questioning, which led to the shocking disclosure.

What Actually Happened?

During questioning, Mary reportedly admitted to killing Nandini by cutting off her head and burying the corpse at the riverbank, thereby necessitating the prompt participation of forensic experts, revenue officials, medical teams, and the like who forensics conducted a post-mortem. The police have arrested two of her relatives for further questioning, and the investigation is being supervised by high-ranking officials including the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police. The initial reports indicate that family feuds were at the root of the crime, with Mary being a major opponent of her daughter-in-law’s marriage, which, it is said, caused the family to have continuous disputes.

Domestic Conflict 

The community has been very upset by the case, and it has led to the surfacing of questions regarding inter-caste marriage and family quarrel as the murder’s contributors. The authorities are working to establish the sequence of events which caused the disappearance and killing of Nandini, and concurrently, they are investigating whether anyone else participated or knew about the crime prior to its being discovered. The arrest of Mary and the detention of her relatives indicate the seriousness of the case and the determination of the police to carry out an exhaustive investigation as they think over charges like murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Killed, 10 Injured As Jaipur-Bound Vehicle Overturns On Highway

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Crime news indiacrime news latestTamil Nadu beheadingTamil Nadu HorrorTamil Nadu MurderTamil Nadu murder case

