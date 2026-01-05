Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Killed, 10 Injured As Jaipur-Bound Vehicle Overturns On Highway

A bus from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned on a highway close to the Ahore Police Station late on Sunday night, killing three persons and injuring at least ten more, according to the police.

Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Dead

The bus lost control and overturned on the highway at around 10 PM, according to Ahore Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh. The accident’s cause has not yet been determined. After learning of the situation, locals and police raced to the scene to conduct rescue efforts.

After being taken to a local hospital for treatment, the injured passengers’ condition is said to be stable. The deceased’s remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination, according to the police. The event is being looked into further.

