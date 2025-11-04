Telugu And Kannada TV Actress Receives Videos Of Private Parts, Obscene Texts, Accused Naveen K Mon Arrested

LIVE TV
A 41-year-old television actress from Bengaluru, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada serials, has filed a police complaint after being subjected to months of online sexual harassment by a man who allegedly sent her obscene messages and videos despite repeated warnings. The ordeal began three months ago when the actor received a Facebook friend request from a user named “Naveenz.”

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 11:25:46 IST

A 41-year-old television actress from Bengaluru, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada serials, has filed a police complaint after being subjected to months of online sexual harassment by a man who allegedly sent her obscene messages and videos despite repeated warnings.

The ordeal began three months ago when the actor received a Facebook friend request from a user named “Naveenz.” Though she ignored the request, the man began sending vulgar messages daily through Messenger.

After she blocked him, the accused allegedly created multiple new accounts to continue harassing her, sending explicit messages and videos of his private parts. On November 1, when he texted her again, the actor asked him to meet in person. However, when confronted, he refused to stop his abusive behavior.

The actor then filed a police complaint for sexual harassment and online abuse.

Accused Arrested

The accused, identified as Naveen K Mon, was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He worked as a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment firm headquartered in Bengaluru, with offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Warsaw, and New York.

Another Bengaluru Woman Harassed

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed during her morning walk with her dog on Saturday. According to her complaint, an unidentified man, believed to be around 30, approached her from behind, called out “Madam,” and then exposed himself and masturbated in front of her.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: Naveen K MonTelugu And Kannada TV ActressVideos Of Private Parts

