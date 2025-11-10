LIVE TV
delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date
Home > Regionals > Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

A key breakthrough has emerged in the TTD laddu ghee adulteration case. SIT has arrested Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandha, accused of supplying chemicals used to fake ghee. The arrest strengthens the probe into the multi-state adulteration racket affecting the sacred Tirupati laddus.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 10, 2025 19:31:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration scandal has arrested Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandha, a key link in the fake ghee supply chain. Ajay Kumar, named A-16 in the case, allegedly supplied chemicals used to prepare adulterated ghee that was later sold to TTD under the labels Vaishnavi and AR Dairy.

According to investigators, Ajay Kumar, a long-time supplier to Bhole Baba Dairy, had been providing chemicals such as monoglycerides, acetic acid, and esters — compounds commonly used in the manufacturing of palm oil — for nearly seven years. These substances were reportedly mixed with palm oil to mimic the texture and aroma of pure cow ghee.

The SIT discovered that the chemicals, imported from South Korea by a Delhi-based distributor, were purchased through Ajay Kumar’s firm and routed to Bhole Baba Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain. The adulterated ghee produced from these ingredients eventually made its way into the sacred Tirupati laddus distributed to devotees.

The arrest marks a crucial breakthrough in the high-profile case that first erupted in September 2024, when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that ghee used in TTD laddus was contaminated with animal fat during the previous administration. The scandal prompted the state government and judiciary to set up a Special Investigation Team, tasked with examining procurement records, supplier contracts, and quality control procedures followed by the TTD.

Investigators have reportedly gathered substantial evidence, including financial transactions, supply invoices, and communication records, linking Ajay Kumar directly to the dairy’s operations. The SIT believes that over 90 percent of the ghee used in laddu preparation was adulterated with palm oil and chemical additives.

Ajay Kumar was detained in Delhi three days ago, brought to Tirupati for interrogation at the SIT office, and subsequently produced before the Nellore ACB court, which has remanded him to judicial custody till November 21.

The SIT continues to track other supply networks involved in the scam, as investigators tighten the probe into the multi-state adulteration racket that has shaken the sanctity of the world-famous Tirupati laddu.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 7:31 PM IST
Tags: Andhra Pradesh newsTirupati LadduTirupati temple scam

