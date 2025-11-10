Tirupati Temple Laddu Scam: Rs 250 Crore Worth Of Adulterated Ghee Fed To Devotees Over 5 years

A massive food adulteration scam has rocked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the world-renowned Tirupati temple. A CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered that adulterated ghee worth nearly ₹250 crore was supplied to the temple and used to prepare the sacred Tirupati laddus consumed by millions of devotees over a period of five years from 2019 to 2024.

Dairy Accused of Supplying Fake Ghee Without Ever Buying Milk or Butter

The investigation identified Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, a unit located in Bhagwanpur, Haridwar (Uttarakhand), as the central player behind the fraud. According to the SIT, the dairy supplied approximately 68 lakh kilograms of ghee during these years, despite not procuring a single litre of milk or any butter essential ingredients required for genuine ghee production. Financial records and procurement documents were allegedly fabricated to create an illusion of legitimate dairy activity.

Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Fat, and Chemicals Used to Fake ‘Ghee’

The SIT revealed that the so-called ghee supplied to TTD was synthetic and chemically engineered. Instead of milk fat, the production relied on palm oil, palm kernel oil and hydrogenated fats. To imitate the colour and aroma of real ghee, additives such as beta-carotene and artificial “ghee essence” were used. Since TTD’s quality tests include the Reichert-Meissl (RM) value, a parameter used to verify genuine dairy fat content, the accused used acetic-acid esters and monodiglycerides to artificially inflate the RM value and clear laboratory checks.

Despite Blacklisting, Supplies Continued Through Front Companies

Although Bhole Baba Organic Dairy was blacklisted by TTD in 2022 following complaints of irregularities, the supply of adulterated ghee did not stop. The CBI discovered that the dairy continued to route ghee to the temple by using multiple front companies and proxies. Among them were Vyshnavi Dairy in Andhra Pradesh, Mal Ganga Dairy in Uttar Pradesh and AR Dairy Foods in Tamil Nadu. Invoices, e-way bills and logistic documents were allegedly falsified to conceal the origin of the product and bypass the blacklisting order.

Rejected Tankers Secretly Diverted; FSSAI Confirms Adulteration

In July 2024, TTD rejected four tankers of ghee after laboratory tests confirmed adulteration. Instead of returning these consignments to the supplier, the ghee was rerouted to another dairy and reintroduced into the supply chain a move now under investigation. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), after parallel testing, confirmed that the product also contained traces of animal fat, escalating the matter from corruption to a serious violation of food safety norms and religious sanctity.

Devotees Outraged, TTD Officials to Be Questioned

The revelations have triggered public outrage, as Tirupati laddus are not merely a food product but are considered sacred prasad by lakhs of devotees who visit the temple every day. The CBI is now preparing to question senior TTD officials and employees of the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Department to examine how a scam of this scale could continue unchecked for five years despite tender rules and mandatory quality checks.

The SIT is likely to file further charges in the coming days. TTD officials have indicated that procurement and testing protocols will be strengthened to ensure that such violations never recur.

