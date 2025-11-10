LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Yogi Adityanath Makes 'Vande Mataram' Compulsory In UP Schools, Says 'No Other Jinnah Can Rise…'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be compulsory in all schools, saying it will instill national pride and ensure “no other Jinnah” arises to challenge India’s unity and integrity.

Yogi Adityanath vows to strengthen unity and ensure no new Jinnah rises. (Photo: ANI)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 10, 2025 13:43:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that singing the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be made compulsory in all schools and educational institutions across the state. Addressing an ‘Ekta Yatra’ event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath asserted this move would help in instilling a sense of national pride, respect, and unity among citizens.

“There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said. He added that reciting the song with pride and gratitude will help strengthen the motherland and honour Bharat Mata.

“Prevent the rise of new Jinnahs”

The Chief Minister then went on to relate the move to guarding India’s integrity, cautioning that “we must identify elements that divide in the name of caste, region, language, and prevent the rise of new Jinnahs.” He underlined the importance of ensuring no individual or ideology undermines national unity.

The announcement came today as part of a political spat over recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the dropping of some stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ in 1937. Modi had suggested such decisions due to a “divisive mindset” led to the seeds of partition. The Congress party has sought an apology, claiming the remarks of the Prime Minister insulted the 1937 Congress Working Committee and Rabindranath Tagore, who advised on the song.

The new order by the UP government will make singing Vande Mataram compulsory in the classroom, marking a new shift to embed national pride and unity into the state’s educational curriculum.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 1:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS