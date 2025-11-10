LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Tragic Roof Collapse In Bihar Kills Five, Including Three Children

Five members of a family, including three children, died after the roof of their house collapsed in Manas village, Saran, Bihar. The house, built under Indira Awas Yojana, was over 30 years old. Police recovered the bodies and an investigation is underway.

Tragic loss in Bihar (Photo: X)
Tragic loss in Bihar (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 10, 2025 11:06:53 IST

Tragedy struck in Manas village of Saran district, Bihar, when five members of a family, including three children, were killed as the roof of their house fell late on Sunday night. The incident happened around 9:45 PM while the family members were sleeping.

According to Saran SSP Kumar Ashish, “Five members of the family, including three children, died in the roof-collapse incident. A police team reached the spot immediately and recovered the bodies from the debris. They have been sent for post-mortem examinations.” The identities of the deceased are Mohammad Bablu (35), his wife Roshan Khatoon (30), their daughter Rusar (12), son Mohammad Chand (10), and youngest daughter Chandni (2). All five died on the spot.

Locals said that the house, which was constructed more than 30 years ago under the Indira Awas Yojana, had weakened over time. Bablu, the only breadwinner of his family, could not repair the house due to financial constraints. Villagers rushed out after a thundering sound and labored for several hours to take out the debris before the police arrived there. Bablu’s brother, who was away at the time of the accident, survived the tragedy.

Authorities have forwarded all relevant papers to the district administration for adequate compensation to the bereaved family. An investigation at the administrative level has been started to determine the exact cause of the roof collapse.

The tragic occurrence points out the risks involving dilapidated housing in rural Bihar and brings into question the safety of homes constructed under government housing schemes without proper maintenance over the years.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:06 AM IST
Tags: Bihar house collapsebihar newsBihar roof collapseManas village tragedy

