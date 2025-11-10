LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Airport Viral Namaz Video Sparks BJP Attack On Congress ‘Appeasement Politics’

A viral video shows a group performing namaz inside Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 as staff reportedly looked on. BJP accused the Congress government of “appeasement politics” and raised security concerns, sparking a political and social media controversy.

Viral video sparks debate as a group performs namaz inside Bengaluru Airport T2. (Photo: X/@vijayrpbjp)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 10, 2025 09:58:30 IST

A new controversy has broken out after a video went viral on social media where a group was seen offering namaz at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly took place as Haj pilgrims were being seen off, prompting sharp reactions on social media and accusations of leniency in high-security areas.

In the video, the group is seen offering mass prayers inside the terminal while the airport staff allegedly kept quiet. Social media users asked how the religious congregation was allowed inside the airport premises-a high-security public zone. Bengaluru International Airport Limited, the operator of the airport, has not issued an official statement in this regard so far.

BJP Attacks Congress Government Over Namaz at Airport

The BJP in Karnataka launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress-led state government, seeking answers from the chief minister, Siddaramaiah, and IT Minister Priyank Kharge. The party wanted to know how religious activities were permitted inside Terminal 2 and whether prior permission was granted or not.



BJP Spokesperson Vijay Prasad shared the video on X, tagging Siddaramaiah and Kharge. He asked, “Why does the government object to the Path Sanchalana conducted by RSS with due permission but looks the other way when it comes to such events in a restricted area?” Prasad further claimed that such incidents give rise to serious security concerns and prove the double standards of the Congress government.

The BJP accused the state government of “appeasement politics,” claiming there was selective enforcement of rules depending on the community involved. The party also criticized the airport authorities for their silence, urging uniform application of security protocols across all sections.

Airport Management Clarifies Role

According to reports, Kempegowda International Airport is operated by BIAL, a public-private consortium, and not directly by the Karnataka government. Yet, the incident has snowballed into a larger political controversy over the strict implementation of rules in ecologically sensitive areas and the intervention of the state government in such cases.

As the video continues to be widely shared on social media, questions about security and enforcement of protocol at Bengaluru Airport remain central in the ongoing debate.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS