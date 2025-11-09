LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > SIR Form Scare: Bengal Mother, Daughter In Critical Condition Following Suicide Attempt

A 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter in Hooghly, West Bengal, allegedly attempted suicide over fear of not receiving the SIR form. Both are in critical condition, with family blaming panic fueled by NRC-related anxiety.

Mother and daughter in Hooghly, Bengal, hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt over SIR form fears. (Photo: Canva)
Mother and daughter in Hooghly, Bengal, hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt over SIR form fears. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 9, 2025 20:29:22 IST

A 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter allegedly attempted suicide in Dhaniakhali, Hooghly district, reportedly out of fear after not receiving the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form, the family claimed on Sunday. Mother and daughter are currently in critical condition at SSKM Hospital’s ICU, confirmed police.

The woman’s father said that she was in a state of deep distress after knowing that all her family members received the SIR form except her. “She was scared since she did not have any document, and was afraid she would be deported. She consumed poison along with her daughter in a state of panic,” he said after visiting his daughter in Kolkata.

The woman had been staying with her paternal family in Dhaniakhali for the last six years due to a marital dispute. Relatives said that she was showing signs of visible mental distress during the days preceding the incident. Police have initiated an investigation into the alleged attempt at suicide.

Dhaniakhali Trinamool Congress MLA Asima Patra accused BJP of spreading fear in Bengal through statements on NRC and detention camps. “When BJP leaders talk about sending people to detention camps, it creates panic in entire Bengal. A similar case happened a few days ago in Dankuni,” Patra said.

The Trinamool Congress also posted on X photographs of party leaders making visits to the homes of two people, who it reported recently purportedly died by suicide in Sainthia (Birbhum) and Bhangar (South 24 Parganas) over the same fears. The party stated that “Bengalis are bona fide citizens of this country and have been for generations, with pride and dignity. Today, these sons and daughters of the soil are being put through a humiliating citizenship test in their own homeland. The atmosphere of fear and anxiety, deliberately created and engineered by the BJP, is now taking innocent lives.”

(With agency inputs)

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 8:29 PM IST
