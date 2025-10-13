LIVE TV
Toy Train And Crown Tram Network Proposed For Auroville In Partnership With Indian Railways

Toy Train And Crown Tram Network Proposed For Auroville In Partnership With Indian Railways

Auroville Foundation and Indian Railways plan to introduce a Toy Train and Crown Tram Network inspired by The Mother’s vision for sustainable, electric transport. Led by Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS, the initiative aims to enhance internal mobility and eco-friendly commuting within Auroville.

The proposed Toy Train, designed around The Mother’s symbol, will serve the Kindergarten belt of the Auroville city plan (PHOTO: Auroville)
The proposed Toy Train, designed around The Mother’s symbol, will serve the Kindergarten belt of the Auroville city plan (PHOTO: Auroville)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last updated: October 13, 2025 19:45:32 IST

Toy Train And Crown Tram Network Proposed For Auroville In Partnership With Indian Railways

A visionary step toward transforming internal mobility in Auroville was taken today, with a high-level meeting at the Auroville Foundation office discussing the introduction of a “Toy Train” and Crown Tram Network in collaboration with Indian Railways.

The proposed Toy Train, designed around The Mother’s symbol, will serve the Kindergarten belt of the Auroville city plan. It aims to give children a sense of independence, allowing them to move safely within their designated area through a beautifully crafted and themed network.

Complementing this, the Crown Tram, an integral component of the Auroville Galaxy Plan—will offer a low-speed, electric transport system. This sustainable mode of collective mobility echoes The Mother’s original vision from 1965, when she spoke of Auroville as a place free from fossil fuel vehicles, embracing shared, electric, and gentle modes of commute.

The meeting was chaired by Jayanti S. Ravi, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Secretary of the Auroville Foundation. It brought together representatives from the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC), Auroville Foundation officers, and Muralidharan, Station Head and Commercial Manager of Indian Railways.

Dr. Ravi shared that she had held a productive meeting with the Railway Minister in Delhi last week, laying strong groundwork for this initiative. The Southern Railway engineering team is expected to visit Auroville soon to begin implementation.

In a further sign of collaboration, Mr. Muralidharan requested Auroville Foundation’s support for the Indian Railways’ fast commercial parcel service in and around the bio-region, citing its affordability compared to other options.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Ravi thanked Southern Railway and the Ministry of Railways for their immediate and positive support, calling the project “an ambitious and joyful step toward a connected and sustainable future for Auroville.” 

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 7:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS