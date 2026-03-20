UP Horror: 58-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping His Six-Year-Old Granddaughter, Child’s Screams Expose Crime; Accused Flees, Hides at Relative’s Home

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, where a 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old granddaughter inside their home. The crime came to light after the child’s screams alerted family members, exposing the incident.

The accused initially fled the scene but was later tracked down and arrested by police, with charges filed under the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POSCO Act.

Child’s Screams Expose Crime, Accused Flees Scene

Station House Officer of Kotwali, Sachchidanand Pandey, said that around 5 am on March 17, family members on the ground floor heard the child screaming and rushed upstairs. Where they found the grandfather assaulting her.

The family immediately took the girl to the hospital, and during the commotion, the accused managed to flee the scene, Pandey added.

Accused Arrested Under POSCO After Tip-Off

After the child’s condition stabilised, her father lodged a written complaint against his own father late on Thursday night. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the POSCO Act, the SHO said.

The accused, who had been hiding at a relative’s house, was later arrested on Thursday following a tip-off, Pandey added.

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