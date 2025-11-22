UP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping From 16th Floor Of Greater Noida Housing Society

A 22-year-old woman died by suicide in Greater Noida after jumping from the 16th floor of a residential building on Friday evening. The woman, identified as Shalu, lived in a rented flat at the Migsun Twinz Society along with four friends, according to India Today.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly after Shalu finished a phone call. No suicide note was found at the spot. One of her friends was at home and was cooking when the incident took place, while the others were outside. The friend told police she had no idea that Shalu was planning to take such an extreme step and only came to know after neighbours raised an alarm.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information from residents. They examined the area and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Shalu’s phone and personal belongings have been seized for further investigation. Officers have questioned all four friends who shared the flat with her. They said the group claimed they had noticed nothing unusual in her behaviour.

Police have registered a case and are checking her call records to understand what led to the incident.

The tragic case comes at a time when several incidents of suicides have been reported across the country, particularly involving students. On Friday morning, a Class 8 girl in Maharashtra died after jumping from the third floor of her school building. Her parents said she had been facing mental harassment from teachers.

In separate incidents in Jaipur, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, a Class 4 student, a 16-year-old, and a Class 11 student also died by suicide. Families in these cases claimed the children were facing bullying or emotional abuse and were not getting help from school authorities.

ALSO READ: UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai’