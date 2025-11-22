LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

A Class 9 girl in a UP school alleges the principal slapped her, abused her, and threatened her life, claiming she studied only by his “mercy.” The incident sparked outrage among parents and locals, leading to an official complaint and demands for strict action and investigation.

UP Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Issues Death Threat, Claims ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai’ (Pc: X)
UP Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Issues Death Threat, Claims ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai’ (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 22, 2025 16:17:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

A distressing incident has come to light in an Uttar Pradesh (UP) school, where a ninth-grade female student has reportedly been slapped, heavily insulted, and even threatened to die by the principal of the school. The terrible claims of the girl tell about a principal who was the source of a climate of fear and intimidation in the school.

The child reported that the principal, during his anger, used highly offensive language, asserting that her education depended solely on his “mercy” (‘Meri Daya Par Padhke Gayi Hai’). This saying, which means “she got her education through my mercy” in a loose way, reveals a very great power difference and an alleged authority abuse.

The whole thing has caused a big outcry among parents and locals, who are demanding immediate and harsh punishment for the principal. Meanwhile, an official complaint has been made to the local authorities, who are now responsible for looking into the serious charges of physical assault and psychological trauma on the minor student.

Allegations of Principal Misconduct and Student Trauma

The main problem is the principal’s supposed misconduct that has gone past mere disciplinary action into the realm of abuse. The not so lucky one states that the attack started after a small disagreement or the lack of discipline being perceived and quickly turned into fighting and swearing.

The complaint gave details among others like the principal said to have slapped the student repeatedly. Besides that, the use of psychological mistreatment, especially the death threat, has been singled out as the chief culprit of the victim’s suffering. The family of the student is calling for an outside investigation, pointing to the school’s lack of ability to keep a conducive learning setting as one of the reasons for their decision.

Thus, the incident opens up a lot of questions about the measures of accountability for the school heads that are in place and the child safety protocols that apply throughout the state to students, especially girls, who are in schools.



Calls for Justice and Strict Educational Authority Action

The community has reacted quickly and in one voice, with many demanding that justice be done to the young victim. Parents’ associations and local activists have organized protests, demanding first the principal’s suspension and then his dismissal.

The UP Educational Authority is under significant pressure to enforce a policy that will be very effective in the future prevention of similar cases.

Apart from that, legal experts are of the opinion that if the accusations of assault and death threats are substantiated, the principal will have a very good chance of being sentenced to prison for a long time under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act. 

The investigation that has been promised to be thorough and impartial by the authorities has already started and at the end of it, the victim will receive counseling and support while the accused will be punished to the full extent of the law.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Masked ‘Baccha Chor’ Targets 6-Year-Old, Father’s Courageous Fight Exposes ‘Koi Dar Nahi’ Criminals

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Class 9 girl abuseUP school incident

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Heart-Stopping Moment, Schoolboy’s Narrow Escape From Cab In Greater Noida, Miraculously Unhurt

7-Year-Old Konatsu Hasegawa From Japan Speaks Miraculous Kannada, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Masked ‘Baccha Chor’ Targets 6-Year-Old, Father’s Courageous Fight Exposes ‘Koi Dar Nahi’ Criminals

Watch: Pappu Yadav Lies Down On Floor, Tries To Pacify Congress Workers As They Raise Slogans Of ‘Ticket Chori Hua Hai’ After Shocking Bihar Election Loss

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

LATEST NEWS

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

Secret Ukraine Peace Plan, Sanctioned Russian Envoy And A Miami Hotel: How A Quiet Trump-Linked Meeting Unsettled Washington

IRCTC Big Travel Update: Will Passengers Still Get Free Water Bottle On Rajdhani Express? Here’s What We Know

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’
UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’
UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’
UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

QUICK LINKS