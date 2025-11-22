UP Shocking Abuse Exposed: School Principal Slaps Class 9 Girl, Gives Death Threat: ‘Meri Daya Par Padhti Hai,’

A distressing incident has come to light in an Uttar Pradesh (UP) school, where a ninth-grade female student has reportedly been slapped, heavily insulted, and even threatened to die by the principal of the school. The terrible claims of the girl tell about a principal who was the source of a climate of fear and intimidation in the school.

The child reported that the principal, during his anger, used highly offensive language, asserting that her education depended solely on his “mercy” (‘Meri Daya Par Padhke Gayi Hai’). This saying, which means “she got her education through my mercy” in a loose way, reveals a very great power difference and an alleged authority abuse.

The whole thing has caused a big outcry among parents and locals, who are demanding immediate and harsh punishment for the principal. Meanwhile, an official complaint has been made to the local authorities, who are now responsible for looking into the serious charges of physical assault and psychological trauma on the minor student.

Allegations of Principal Misconduct and Student Trauma

The main problem is the principal’s supposed misconduct that has gone past mere disciplinary action into the realm of abuse. The not so lucky one states that the attack started after a small disagreement or the lack of discipline being perceived and quickly turned into fighting and swearing.

The complaint gave details among others like the principal said to have slapped the student repeatedly. Besides that, the use of psychological mistreatment, especially the death threat, has been singled out as the chief culprit of the victim’s suffering. The family of the student is calling for an outside investigation, pointing to the school’s lack of ability to keep a conducive learning setting as one of the reasons for their decision.

Thus, the incident opens up a lot of questions about the measures of accountability for the school heads that are in place and the child safety protocols that apply throughout the state to students, especially girls, who are in schools.

#Video : Shocking incident at a school in Pilkhuwa, Hapur — a Class 9 student was allegedly slapped, abused, and dragged by her hair by the principal. The viral video even shows death threats to the girl's family.







Calls for Justice and Strict Educational Authority Action

The community has reacted quickly and in one voice, with many demanding that justice be done to the young victim. Parents’ associations and local activists have organized protests, demanding first the principal’s suspension and then his dismissal.

The UP Educational Authority is under significant pressure to enforce a policy that will be very effective in the future prevention of similar cases.

Apart from that, legal experts are of the opinion that if the accusations of assault and death threats are substantiated, the principal will have a very good chance of being sentenced to prison for a long time under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The investigation that has been promised to be thorough and impartial by the authorities has already started and at the end of it, the victim will receive counseling and support while the accused will be punished to the full extent of the law.

