Uttar Pradesh Horror: Masked 'Baccha Chor' Targets 6-Year-Old, Father's Courageous Fight Exposes 'Koi Dar Nahi' Criminals

A masked man tried kidnapping a 6-year-old boy in UP in broad daylight, caught on CCTV. The child escaped after his father bravely fought off the attacker. The viral video reignited fears over rising ‘Baccha Chor’ incidents, prompting police action and urging communities to stay alert.

UP Baccha Chor Shock: Masked Man Tries Kidnapping 6-Year-Old in Broad Daylight (Pc: X)
UP Baccha Chor Shock: Masked Man Tries Kidnapping 6-Year-Old in Broad Daylight (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 22, 2025 11:07:03 IST

In a surprising and very disturbing scenario, a six-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh just managed to escape being taken away by a masked person during daylight hours. The whole incident, which was caught on CCTV, showed the little boy walking with his dad when a masked man came from behind very quickly and tried to take the boy away.

The father’s quick and brave response, however, was the one that really made the situation, as he right away got the attacker into a struggle that left the latter no option but to let go of the boy and run away. The video went viral in no time and if it was before, the concerns regarding child safety in the state have now become very serious again.

‘Baccha Chor’ Menace: Boldness and State of Fear

The boldness of this incident, which took place around 4:00 PM on a street that was not too deserted, is a clear sign of the alleged ‘Baccha Chor’ (child thieves) gangs’ growing bravado. The father, who had a shock of the incident, later told his story, “Koi dar hi nahi hai (There is no fear at all),” meaning the thieves are not at all afraid and work without the slightest hesitation about being caught.



Such incidents are now common. In the past few weeks, there have been countless reports and unproven social media clips depicting failed attempts of child snatching in UP that have created a panic among parents and made them feel insecure.

The police usually classify such viral videos as scams or cases of misunderstandings, but the case of this confirmed attempt calls for immediate and strong measures. The boldness of the masked guy has made the public think that there is a growing danger in the area.

Safety and Vigilance: The Community Response

The police have begun a search for the masked criminal after a viral video led to a complaint being made and the case being filed. They have also asked the public for help if anyone has any information that could lead to the arrest of the criminal. This event, in addition to the official alert, is an important reminder that the vigilance of the community is still the most critical element.

Parents are always taking more and more ways to protect their children, such as keeping them close by the hand, avoiding strange ways, and setting up watch groups in their neighborhood. The incident has made it clear that there is no avoiding the need for police patrols in residential and school catchment areas to be increased.

The event has brought about the unavoidable need for police patrols to be increased in residential and school catchment areas. It is the collective responsibility of police, local government, and the public to make sure that the outdoors are kid-friendly and that the offenders are caught and prosecuted rigorously so that public confidence is restored.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 11:07 AM IST
