West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Says He Is Not Afraid Of Death Threats: ‘I Am On The Street And With The People’

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that being among the people was the “greatest security” he could have, even as he confirmed receiving a threatening email warning of an attack on him.

During his visit to Dacres Lane in Kolkata, the Governor said he was unconcerned by threats and placed his faith in public support. While addressing a press conference, he said, “I am safe here with the people. It is a place where people come together and be together. To be with the people is the greatest security that any governor can have.”

Responding to the threatening “will blast him” email, the Governor said no threat would work on him. “Threats can come and go. No threat will work on me. I am on the street and with the people. Protection by the people means much more than protection by anyone else,” he added.

He also recalled a past incident, saying, “Last year, when I was in the field, somebody was throwing a bomb in front of me. Whether it was due to ignorance or deliberate action is for the investigating authorities to determine. I am not bothered about these threats at all.”

Ananda Bose says security is duty bound to be near me

Regarding security, Bose said official protection remained in place despite his preference to stay close to the public. “Security is duty-bound to be near me even though I do not accept it. So they kept a safe distance. I trust the people, and I get a lot of trust and affection from them,” he added.

The Governor also said he had prepared a development roadmap based on public feedback.”I have prepared an action plan for the development of Bengal from the people’s perspective. This is a people’s manifesto, a people’s plan, which I am presenting before the authorities for appropriate action,” he said.

Ananda Bose on ED vs Mamata Banerjee: Court will decide

Commenting on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approaching the High Court and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filing an FIR against the agency, Bose declined to make political remarks, citing the matter as sub judice.

“These are legal issues before the court. Let the court decide. As Governor, it is not proper for me to comment on matters that are sub judice,” he said. On the ED raid at the I-PAC office, the Governor said he had received petitions raising serious legal concerns.

“Three legal points have been raised. Preventing a public servant from discharging duties is a criminal offence. Intimidating or threatening a public servant is a serious offence punishable with imprisonment and a fine.

Thirdly, it has been alleged that a constitutional authority must protect the Constitution, and if such an authority violates it, there is no moral right to continue in office,” Bose said, adding that he would not take a “knee-jerk reaction” at this stage.

Stressing the supremacy of law, the Governor said, “The law is always above everyone. Now that the matter is before the High Court, let us wait for the judgement.”

(With inputs from ANI)

