Home > Regionals > Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

Supreme Court rules out murder of Telugu actress Pratyusha, convicts boyfriend Siddhartha Reddy for abetment of suicide.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 17, 2026 16:13:42 IST

Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

The Supreme Court of India delivered its long-awaited verdict in the 23-year-old controversial case surrounding the death of Telugu actress Pratyusha, dismissing all allegations of murder and rape while convicting her boyfriend, Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, for abetment of suicide. 

A bench comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Manmohan pronounced the judgment, also dismissing the plea filed by Pratyusha’s mother, Sarojini Devi, who had alleged that her daughter was murdered.

Supreme Court Rules Out Pratyusha’s Murder and Rape

The Supreme Court concluded that Pratyusha’s death was caused by poisoning and not strangulation or sexual assault. 

The court noted that the medical and ocular evidence overwhelmingly proved death due to poisoning, while claims of rape and strangulation raised at a belated stage could not be substantiated. 

The defense of accidental consumption was rejected, and Siddhartha Reddy was held legally responsible for abetment by procuring poison. He was sentenced to two years in prison and directed to surrender within four weeks.

Pratyusha’s Murder:The Controversial Case That Shook Tollywood

Pratyusha’s death on February 23, 2002, at the age of 20, remains one of the most debated incidents in Telugu cinema history. She and Siddhartha Reddy were admitted to Care Hospital, Hyderabad, after allegedly consuming poison due to parental opposition to their relationship. While Reddy survived, Pratyusha passed away the next day.

Her mother, Sarojini Devi, consistently alleged that her daughter was raped and murdered by Siddhartha Reddy and his associates, and she claimed that evidence, including semen samples and forensic reports, was tampered with, possibly as part of a cover-up involving influential political figures.

Initially, local forensic expert Dr. B. Muni Swamy suggested death by manual strangulation, but his claims were dismissed, and he was suspended. Over the years, 24-hour Telugu news channels ran sensational programs on the case, fueling public outrage and conspiracy theories.

Pratyusha’s Murder: Legal Proceedings Over Two Decades

Two years after Pratyusha’s death, a local sessions court convicted Siddhartha Reddy for abetment of suicide and attempt to suicide, sentencing him to five years in prison. The Andhra Pradesh High Court later reduced his sentence to two years while increasing the fine to ₹50,000. 

Both Siddhartha Reddy and Sarojini Devi approached the Supreme Court. On Monday, the apex court dismissed all appeals, confirming that Pratyusha’s death was caused by poisoning and upholding Reddy’s conviction. Siddhartha Reddy has maintained a low profile since, with rumors suggesting he settled abroad after serving most of his sentence.

Who Was Pratyusha?

Pratyusha was a talented actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She debuted in 1998 and acted in 12 films over four years. Her final releases were the 2002 Telugu film Idemi Oorura Babu, which remained unreleased, and the 2004 Tamil film Sound Party, which earned her posthumous acclaim. Born in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, into a middle-class family, Pratyusha was the daughter of government school teacher Sarojini Devi. 

She completed her education in Hyderabad and graduated in Hotel Management before entering films. Her success in the Television Star 2000 contest, where she won the title of Ms. Lovely Smile, paved the way for her cinematic career.

Pratyusha’s Murder: The Verdict’s Impact on Tollywood

The Supreme Court’s judgment officially closes a case that has haunted Telugu cinema for over two decades. While debate continues over whether justice was fully served, the verdict clarifies the circumstances of Pratyusha’s death, ruling out rape and murder while holding Siddhartha Reddy accountable for abetment of suicide. 

Sarojini Devi, who had been actively seeking a reclassification of the case as murder, is likely to be disappointed, a sentiment echoed by many fans who followed the case for years.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:32 PM IST
