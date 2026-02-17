Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple Dies By Suicide After Their 21-Year-Old Son’s Death In Road Accident, Four-Page Suicide Note, Video Message Recovered

Chhattisgarh: A quiet village in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district was left in shock after a couple was found hanging from a neem tree in the courtyard of their home in Dhardei village.

Krishna Patel (48) and his wife Rama Bai (47) allegedly died by suicide late Sunday night. Police said the bodies were discovered Monday morning after neighbours noticed unusual silence and alerted authorities.

The couple had reportedly been grieving the loss of their only son, Aditya Patel, who died in a road accident in 2024 in the Masturi police station area.

Four-Page Note And Video Message Recovered

Officials from the Rahoud outpost confirmed that a four-page suicide note and a recorded video message were recovered from the scene. The couple allegedly used a saree tied to a neem tree to hang themselves. A wall near the tree suggested they may have climbed it before taking the step.

Outpost in-charge Satyam Chauhan said the note clearly mentioned that the unbearable grief of losing their 21-year-old son drove them to end their lives. Krishna, a mason by profession, described Aditya as “our lives’ foundation” and “a blessing who filled our home with laughter.”

In the letter, he expressed regret over sending his son for temple-related work on the day of the accident, calling it “the biggest mistake of my life.” He wrote that life had felt empty since the tragedy.

Requested Transfer Of Compensation Money

Before their deaths, the couple recorded a video addressed to their lawyer. In it, they requested that the compensation received after their son’s accident be transferred to their elder brothers, Kulbhara Patel and Jalbhara Patel.

In the note, they stated that no one should be blamed for their decision and asked relatives not to grieve.

Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines Below

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

