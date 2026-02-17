LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Indore MBA student murder: A 24-year-old MBA student in Indore was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend following a dispute over marriage, police said. The accused, identified as Piyush Dhamnodiya, was later arrested in Mumbai. Investigators claim he attempted occult rituals after the crime, allegedly trying to “call her spirit.”

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? 25-Year-Old MBA Student Arrested In Mumbai For Murdering His Girlfriend In Indore; Police Reveal Chilling Details (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 17, 2026 02:51:49 IST

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Indore MBA student murder: A 24-year-old MBA student in Indore was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend following a dispute over marriage, police said. The accused, identified as Piyush Dhamnodiya, was later arrested in Mumbai. Investigators claim he attempted occult rituals after the crime, allegedly trying to “call her spirit.”

The woman’s decomposed body was found on January 13 in a rented flat in Dwarkapuri after residents complained of a foul smell. Police broke open the door and discovered her lying naked on a bed. Preliminary findings revealed rope marks around her neck, indicating death by strangulation. The body was believed to be several days old.

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya?

Police said Dhamnodiya studied with the victim and had rented the flat where the crime took place. The woman was reported missing by her father on February 11. He told police he had dropped her near the Collector’s office a day earlier, after which she did not return home. Investigators later connected the missing complaint to the body recovered from the flat.

During interrogation, Dhamnodiya allegedly admitted they were in a long-term relationship but frequently argued over marriage due to family opposition. On the day of the incident, the couple met at the flat to settle their differences. Police claim that after being intimate, another argument broke out, following which he allegedly strangled her and tied her with a rope.

After the murder, he allegedly locked the flat and fled Indore. Police said he travelled to Panvel in Maharashtra, stayed overnight at a hotel, and reportedly performed tantric rituals in his room, claiming he was trying to summon the victim’s spirit. He later moved to Mumbai and allegedly spent a night travelling in local trains. Officials said he carried the victim’s mobile phone and later destroyed it in Maharashtra.

What Police Revealed?

Police said Dhamnodiya suspected the woman of communicating with other men through mobile applications, leading to repeated disputes fuelled by mistrust.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnalalchandani confirmed the arrest and said digital evidence, call detail records, and forensic findings are under examination.

The victim’s father earlier alleged that obscene photos and videos of his daughter had been circulated online. He claimed she was under mental stress, being blackmailed and pressured to pay the accused’s college fees.

Further investigation is underway.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS