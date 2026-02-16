‘Vijay Should Come Out Of Trisha’s Home’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief’s Swipe At TVK Leader Sparks Fresh Row; Leo Actress Calls His Remark ‘Inappropriate’

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran took a swipe at actor-turned-politician Vijay, suggesting that he should “come out of Trisha’s house” to understand ground realities.

The remark, seen as personal and inappropriate, has triggered sharp reactions from political leaders and drawn a strong response from actress Trisha Krishnan, popularly known for her role in Leo.

What Did the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Say about Vijay and Trisha?

The controversy began after Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claimed that his party would emerge as the principal challenger to the ruling DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Responding to this, Nagendran questioned Vijay’s political experience. Mocking him, he reportedly said:

“Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen.”

He also compared Vijay’s political ambitions to someone “who cannot climb onto a rooftop dreaming of climbing to heaven.”

When later confronted about the remark, Nagendran refused to withdraw it, stating that he had said it “only once.”

Trisha Krishnan Breaks Silence

Soon after the comment went viral, Trisha Krishnan’s team issued an official statement condemning the remark.

Calling it “distasteful” and “inappropriate,” the statement said the actress never expected such a comment from someone holding a high political position in the state. It clarified that she is not affiliated with any political party and has always maintained a neutral stance in politics.

The statement further emphasised that she wishes to be defined solely by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. It also underlined that personal lives should not be dragged into political discourse and that individuals in high office are expected to maintain responsibility and decorum in public speech.

She requested that her name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Political Reactions: DMK and Congress Attack BJP

The remark has intensified the already heated political climate in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised the BJP, alleging that its leaders do not respect women. He claimed that such remarks reflect the party’s mindset and said this is one of the reasons why people in Tamil Nadu oppose the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai also condemned the statement, questioning why Trisha’s name was dragged into political debates. He said personal comments have no place in politics and described the remark as unfair and shocking.

BJP Defends State Chief

However, Nagendran found support within his party. BJP leader Vijayadharani defended the state president, claiming that his remarks were made “in a good sense” and accusing the DMK of twisting his words for political mileage.

She alleged that the ruling party has a history of maligning women and insisted that Nagendran’s statement was being deliberately distorted.

Political Temperature Rises Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

The controversy unfolded during Vijay’s political rally, where he launched sharp attacks against both the BJP and the ruling DMK. With Tamil Nadu set to head to the polls before May, political rhetoric appears to be intensifying.

As the debate over personal remarks in politics continues, Trisha Krishnan’s strong response has shifted the focus from electoral rivalries to the broader question of decorum and respect in public discourse.

