UP Gang Rape Case: Female Dancer From Azamgarh Allegedly Assaulted In Bhojpur, Three accused Arrested

In the Bhojpur district, a female dancer of Uttar Pradesh has been reported to have been raped by the gang in a serious case that has shocked the region. The accident occurred in a village where the Karnampur police station has its jurisdiction towards the end of the Saturday night. After the victim had complained, a First Information Report (FIR) was recorded on Sunday and this led to immediate police action. The police confirmed the arrest of three suspects in neighboring villages and they are being interrogated in order to determine the entire pattern.

UP Gang Rape Case: What Happened Here?

The arrests were done on the basis of the statement given by the survivor according to the SDPO of Jagdishpur. The woman is a resident of the Azamgarh district and works in an orchestra company and had gone to the village on Saturday night to perform at a program. According to the police, the accused supposedly seduced her by claiming to help or give her some kind of advice and raped her. On the next day the victim escaped out of their custody and went to Karnampur police station to report the crime.

UP Gang Rape Case: Police Investigation

Law enforcement officers have given the promise that legal curbs will be dealt with severely to the culprits. This is because the medical examination of the victim will be carried out on Monday and the victim will provide her statement before a magistrate as part of the judicial procedure. The police groups are still in their investigation on the possibility of other people being involved as well as collecting additional evidence. The top officials have stressed that the case is being taken seriously and that there are ongoing ways to guarantee justice to the survivor and also to minimize such incidents in the future.

