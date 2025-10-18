LIVE TV
YSRCP Marks Dhanvantari Jayanti With Reverence And Community Outreach

The YSR Congress Party observed Bhagavan Dhanvantari Jayanti, at its office in Tadepalli, holding recognition programs for rural medical practitioners and the Nayee Brahmin community for their invaluable efforts in traditional medicine. MLC Lella Appi Reddy emphasized the welfare measures initiated by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused the previous Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of ignoring the pleas from the community.

(Image Credit: @YSRCParty via X)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 18, 2025 15:16:41 IST

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) celebrated Bhagavan Dhanvantari Jayanti with devotion and dignity at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. The event, led by MLC and party central office in-charge Lella Appi Reddy, saw floral tributes offered to Lord Dhanvantari revered as the divine father of Ayurveda followed by traditional prayers and a felicitation ceremony for rural medical practitioners.

As part of the celebrations, RMP and PMP doctors who render essential healthcare services in villages were honoured for their contributions to rural health. Addressing the gathering, MLC Appi Reddy highlighted the YSRCP government’s initiatives to uplift the Nayee Brahmin community, noting their long-standing role in traditional medicine and public health before the advent of modern hospitals.

He recalled that former Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had formally recognised the services of the Nayee Brahmins by introducing training and certification programmes to sustain their livelihoods. Continuing that legacy, he said, former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented several welfare measures, including ₹10,000 annual financial assistance for over 50,000 salon workers, 150 units of free power for salons every month, and representation for community members on temple trust boards.

Appi Reddy also revealed that Jagan Mohan Reddy had intended to officially declare Dhanvantari Jayanti as a state-level government celebration, but the plan was interrupted by the elections. He assured that the move would be implemented once Jagan returns to power. Taking a swipe at former CM Chandrababu Naidu, he accused him of neglecting the Nayee Brahmin community and recalled instances where Naidu had allegedly insulted them instead of addressing their concerns.

Former TTD Board Member Yanadayya spoke on the spiritual significance of Lord Dhanvantari, recalling his emergence during the cosmic churning (Samudra Manthan) to bestow health and Ayurveda upon humankind. He praised the Nayee Brahmin community for preserving traditional healing practices and contributing to music and social welfare.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:15 PM IST
