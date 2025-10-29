3I/ATLAS Didn’t Build Itself – Then Who Created It and Why?

LIVE TV
The mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has once again sparked curiosity among scientists and space enthusiasts. Unlike natural comets or asteroids, its unusual shape, speed, and reflective properties have led some experts to question whether it could be an artificial object — possibly created by an advanced civilization. While NASA and SETI continue to study its trajectory and composition, the mystery deepens: if 3I/ATLAS didn’t form naturally, who—or what—built it, and for what purpose?

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 09:18:50 IST

What is 3I/ATLAS? 

3I/ATLAS is a rare interstellar comet discovered on July 1, 2025, using the ATLAS telescope system that scans the sky for Earth Near objects. This comet is particularly notable since it comes from outside of our solar system based on its speed and trajectory and is not gravitationally bound to the fast-moving Sun, similar to ordinary comets. 3I/ATLAS is the third such interstellar object ever discovered to travel through the solar system. 

Who Found 3I/ATLAS? 

3I/ATLAS was found by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) which is a global network of robotic telescopes located in Hawaii, Chile and South Africa designed to find objects that might impact Earth. The ATLAS system is primarily focused on finding potentially hazardous approaching objects, but it does discover fascinating things like 3I/ATLAS. 

Is 3I/ATLAS Artificial or Natural? 

Most experts believe 3I/ATLAS is a natural comet consisting of ice, dust, and gases, but some researchers, including Avi Loeb from Harvard University, have proposed that the comet could be an artificial or alien object. Avi Loeb believes there is a possibility that an intelligent civilization created 3I/ATLAS. He is basing this hypothesis on the size, speed, and unconventional behavior of the comet based on standard models for typical comets and their behavior; however, this remains speculative and is debated in the scientific community. 

Why Was 3I/ATLAS Created? 

If 3I/ATLAS was formed as a natural comet, it was created billions of years ago in another star system and has traveled across the galaxy before entering our Solar System. If 3I/ATLAS is an artificial object, it would mean that something advanced created 3I/ATLAS but what that reason was is unknown to us and could have been for exploration, observing our existence, or a message. Researchers will continue to make observations and attempt to understand the molecular composition and trajectory in their quest to understand what it tells us about the universe and if intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe.

Why is 3I/ATLAS Study Important? 

3I/ATLAS allows scientists to learn about materials and objects that formed far from our solar system and offers clues about what other planetary systems may look like or how they may function. Observing its orbital path allows for improved tracking of space objects that may become dangerous to Earth in the future. Geneologically 3I/ATLAS enhances our understanding of the cosmos and our place in it, whether it is natural or a artificial.

This article explores scientific observations and speculative theories surrounding 3I/ATLAS. The information is based on ongoing research and expert commentary. No conclusive evidence currently supports the claim that the object is of artificial origin.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:18 AM IST
QUICK LINKS