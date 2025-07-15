Breaking: Axiom 4 Dragon Spacecraft Splashes Down On Earth, Subhanshu Shukla Touches Down

In a historic moment, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew aboard the Dragon spacecraft splashed down near San Diego after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Shukla, who, along with three other Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew members, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 4.45pm Monday, has returned to Earth.

The team conducted more than 60 experiments over a period of 18 days. This includes research on human health, space agriculture, mental well-being, and space suit materials.

Additionally, the spacecraft will return with more than 580 pounds of cargo, which includes scientific equipment and research samples.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended a warm welcome to astronaut Shubhanshu Sharma on social media, writing,

“Welcome back Shubhanshu! The entire nation eagerly awaits your arrival back home… as you begin your return journey after the successful undocking of Axiom-4.”

Dragon’s four main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/oGfRfqCymB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2025





