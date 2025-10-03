LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Chikungunya is on the rise in Italy and France – how dangerous is it?

Chikungunya is on the rise in Italy and France – how dangerous is it?

Chikungunya is on the rise in Italy and France – how dangerous is it?

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 3, 2025 19:04:02 IST

Chikungunya is on the rise in Italy and France – how dangerous is it?

Severe joint pain that can last for weeks: Chikungunya can be very unpleasant. Its name even mean "the one who walks bent over" because of pain. Do the fresh outbreaks in Italy and France mean more people in Europe need to worry about infection? Berlin (dpa) – Chikungunya is spreading in tourist-frequented regions of Europe, and the number of cases of the virus – which causes severe joint pain – is rising in Italy, while several outbreaks have also been reported in France. In Italy, authorities have recorded 364 cases this year as of September 30, according to the national health institute ISS. Most cases have been reported in the northern regions of Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, which are popular tourist destinations. Italian health officials say the majority of infections (323) are local transmissions, meaning they are not linked to travel abroad. In France, more than 600 locally transmitted Chikungunya cases have been documented as of September 29. Affected areas include southern France, Corsica, Burgundy, the Paris metropolitan area and the border region with Germany. How dangerous is it? Chikungunya is rarely fatal but can be highly unpleasant. Typical symptoms include sudden fever, severe joint pain (especially in the hands and feet), headaches, rashes and fatigue. In infants, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems, the virus can lead to life-threatening complications. Deaths are rare, but joint pain can persist for weeks or even months. Health experts recommend vaccinations for individuals aged 12 and older who plan to travel to areas experiencing outbreaks. Two vaccines are currently available. What is Chikungunya? Chikungunya is a tropical viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito) and Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito). The name comes from the Kimakonde language in Tanzania and means "the one who walks bent over," referring to the posture caused by severe joint pain. The disease is prevalent in many African countries, South and Southeast Asia, and, in recent years, Central and South America. In Brazil alone, tens of thousands of cases have been reported in recent months. What about Europe? With global warming and the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito, the risk of local transmissions in Europe is increasing. Italy experienced significant outbreaks in 2007 and 2017, and now again in 2025. France and Spain have also reported local transmissions in recent years, while it has also been detected in parts of Germany, albeit without local transmissions. The tiger mosquito, which transmits the virus, has become established in many parts of southern Europe. The mosquitoes prefer to lay their eggs in small water collections, such as flowerpots, birdbaths and old car tyres. Germany's health body the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) says large-scale Chikungunya epidemics like those seen in tropical regions are currently unlikely in its country. How do local transmissions occur? Local transmissions in Europe typically begin when a returning traveller carries the virus in their blood. If they are bitten by a tiger mosquito shortly after returning — while the virus remains in their bloodstream for a few days — the mosquito can become infected. The mosquito must then live long enough to bite another person weeks later, transmitting the virus. Once someone recovers from Chikungunya, they usually develop lifelong immunity to the virus.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:04 PM IST
Chikungunya is on the rise in Italy and France – how dangerous is it?

