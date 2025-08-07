Trump Budget Proposal Seeks to Shut Down Key NASA Climate Missions – Why It Matters

The Trump administration’s latest budget request for 2026 proposes ending two key NASA missions that monitor carbon dioxide emissions and global plant health, in a move that scientists warn could jeopardise key climate data just when it’s needed most, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Missions on the Verge of Ending

According to the report, the two missions — the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2), a satellite launched in 2014, and OCO-3, an instrument installed on the International Space Station in 2019 — track where carbon dioxide is emitted or absorbed and detect plant photosynthesis, helping predict droughts and food shortages.

NASA said in a statement Wednesday that the missions had gone “beyond their prime mission” and were being shut down “to align with the President’s agenda and budget priorities,” as reported by AP.

A retired NASA scientist who led the development of both OCO missions, told the US-based news agency that the instruments are still among “the most sensitive and accurate” carbon-monitoring systems in the world.

“This is really critical,” the scientist reportedly said, adding, “We are learning so much about this rapidly changing planet.”

Why These Missions Matter

The expert noted that OCO-2 helped scientists determine the Amazon rainforest emits more Carbon Dioxide than it absorbs, while Canada and Russia’s boreal forests are still absorbing carbon — findings that are being considered crucial toward understanding of and combating climate change.

Beyond carbon monitoring, the missions also reportedly help detect the “glow” of photosynthesis, thereby paving the way for experts to monitor crop health and drought risk globally.

Congress May Have the Final Say

Funding for the missions, the report said, is approved through September 30. While a House bill supports eliminating them, the Senate version would preserve them.

If a new budget isn’t passed by October 1, a continuing resolution could temporarily extend current funding. However, some American lawmakers are worried that the Trump administration may still try to delay or withhold money.

Last month, some Democratic lawmakers warned acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy that prematurely terminating the missions or withholding appropriated funds would be illegal.

A Global Plan B?

With the US government funding in jeopardy, scientists and experts are exploring international or private alternatives to keep the missions alive.

NASA has invited outside proposals through August 29 to take over the ISS-based OCO-3, with Japan and Europe reportedly having shown interest.

Without intervention, the satellite may be deorbited and burn up in the atmosphere, effectively taking a vital tool for tracking climate change down with it.