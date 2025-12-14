LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

The Geminid meteor shower peaks on December 12 and 13, with up to 120 meteors per hour visible under ideal conditions.

Geminids Meteor Shower, credit: NASA
Geminids Meteor Shower, credit: NASA

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 14, 2025 13:02:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

Geminids is an awaited event for many sky watchers and star gazers. This is an annual shower where they can count on witnessing without special equipment. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak this weekend, and its strongest activity is forecast on the night of 12th and 13th December. 

This annual event takes place in December every year is known for producing bright, fast-moving meteors and a higher-than-average number of visible streaks. 

Peak nights and expected activity in US 

The Geminids begin each year in mid-November and are active for several weeks. The peak of this event occurs over a much shorter window in mid-December. 

This year the highest activity was recorded on Friday and Saturday, i.e. 12th and 13th December. There are chances to see 120 meteors per hour. This activity may begin as early as 9 pm (local time), earlier than many other annual meteor showers. 

Rates typically rise as the night goes on, with the most consistent viewing often reported after midnight and into the early morning hours. Cloud cover, light pollution, and local weather conditions will affect visibility.  

Why Geminids is different from other events 

Most meteor showers originate from comet debris, but the Geminids do not. According to experts, the Geminids was discovered in 1983. The object follows an unusual orbit that brings it close to sun, shedding debris that later intersect with the Earth’s atmosphere. 

The size of an asteroid is over three miles in diameter. As its fragments enter the atmosphere at high speed, these asteroids burn up and create bright streaks seen from the ground. 

The shower is named after the Gemini constellation, the area of the sky from which the meteors appear to radiate. When the Geminids were first observed in the mid-1800s, activity was limited. Since then, the shower has steadily intensified. 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Geminids Meteor Shower

RELATED News

Bored Watching The Same Moon Every Day, This Planet Has More Moons Than You Ever Imagined

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Can Humans Really Live On Moon? What Research Says In 2026

Hubble Captures 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet with Stunning 40,000 km Glowing Halo Around Coma

A Cosmic Discovery: Two Indian Astronomers Uncover Giant Spiral Galaxy Like Milky Way – 12 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth, Names It Alaknanda, Here’s All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Which Indian State Has the Highest Literacy Rate? Check Latest Data and Rankings

Who Is Sameer Minhas? A Look At Pakistan’s U-19 Emerging Star’s Life And Career After He Steals Limelight With 177 In 148 Balls

‘Muhammad Was A Peodphile’: Protestors Stuff Quran In Pig’s Mouth As Anti-Islamic Protest By Furious Americans Takeover In Plano, Texas

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Indian Players Delhi Capitals Could Target, Prithvi Shaw in Focus

8th Pay Commission Explained: Start Date, Salary Hike, Pension Impact And Govt’s Latest Update

Amaal Mallik Slams Sachet-Parampara Over Bekhayali Plagiarism Allegations Row, Says: ‘If Anyone Has A Problem, Go To Court’

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: India Stick to No-Handshake Policy Against Pakistan

John Cena WWE Retirement Match Highlights: Gunther Forces Submission, Ending An Iconic Era Of Pro Wrestling Forever

What Makes PM Modi’s December 15-16 Jordan Visit A ‘Historic’ Milestone? Explained

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (14.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special
Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special
Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special
Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

QUICK LINKS