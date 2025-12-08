LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Four near-Earth asteroids are set to make close approaches to Earth within a 24-hour period, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has confirmed. Despite public curiosity and occasional alarm, scientists stress that all four objects will pass safely at millions of miles away.

NASA tracks four asteroids passing Earth within 24 hours, all at safe distances, offering scientific value with no collision threat. Photos: X.
NASA tracks four asteroids passing Earth within 24 hours, all at safe distances, offering scientific value with no collision threat. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 8, 2025 12:32:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Space agencies are monitoring four near-Earth asteroids set to pass by Earth within a 24-hour window, according to new data released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). While the cluster of fly-bys has drawn public attention and occasional alarm, scientists stress that none of the objects pose any impact threat.

Next Five Asteroid Approaches List By NASA

The asteroids, classified as near-Earth objects (NEOs), are part of NASA’s continuous surveillance programme, which tracks small bodies passing within several million miles of Earth.

NASA’s “Next Five Asteroid Approaches” list maps NEOs projected to fly past Earth at distances of up to 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometres).

Also Read: Hubble Captures 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet with Stunning 40,000 km Glowing Halo Around Coma

Although four-asteroid groupings are not always highlighted in public briefings, the database routinely shows multiple NEOs scheduled for close approaches in short time spans. NASA notes that these listings can shift due to differences in asteroid sizes, identities, and orbital paths. What remains consistent, however, is that their so-called “close” distances are still far beyond any collision threshold.

How Close Is ‘Close’? Understanding the Distances

For perspective, the distance between Earth and the Moon averages 239,000 miles (385,000 kilometres).

By comparison, most NEOs in NASA’s current tracking window travel at up to 4.6 million miles from Earth—around 19 times the Earth-Moon distance.

Even smaller, rock-sized objects at such distances remain nowhere near Earth’s atmosphere or gravitational influence. Scientists emphasise that these fly-bys are entirely safe and represent normal, ongoing activity in the solar system.

Why NASA Tracks Safe Fly-bys Too

NASA’s Asteroid Watch division at JPL explains that monitoring close approaches is not solely about identifying potential hazards. Each pass offers an opportunity to refine orbital predictions, study asteroid composition, and build long-term datasets.

Many smaller asteroids are detected only shortly before they pass an object, or before entering Earth’s general vicinity, making their initial orbits uncertain. Continuous tracking helps fill these knowledge gaps and strengthen the accuracy of future risk assessments.

In most cases, what matters is not the threat, but the chance to capture measurements, images, and test detection tools.

Also Read: Hubble Captures 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet with Stunning 40,000 km Glowing Halo Around Coma

Threat to Earth:? What the Public Should Know About The Incoming Asteroids

For people following the news, scientists outline that there is no danger as none of the four approaching asteroids are on a collision course. There would not be any visual spectacle as their distance and size mean they will not create any visible streaks or meteor-like events. The event is for scientific value only as observatories may study them, but they are irrelevant to daily life on Earth.

These objects are simply part of the solar system’s natural motion. Earth orbits the Sun through a shifting environment of debris, comets, and minor bodies, most of which pass by unnoticed.

Also Read: Can Humans Really Live On Moon? What Research Says In 2026

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 12:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asteroidfly-byshome-hero-pos-9nasaNASA asteroidNASA asteroid alertspace news

RELATED News

Hubble Captures 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet with Stunning 40,000 km Glowing Halo Around Coma

A Cosmic Discovery: Two Indian Astronomers Uncover Giant Spiral Galaxy Like Milky Way – 12 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth, Names It Alaknanda, Here’s All You Need To Know

Why Astronauts Grow Taller In Space? Science Behind ‘Space Height’ And How The Body Changes

3I/ATLAS Spewed Pristine Material As Ice Volcanoes Erupted Near The Sun; Here’s What Spanish Scientists Found

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Update: Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Weighs In on ‘Mysterious Stranger’ Controversy

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Really Owns RCB? Is Vijay Mallya Still Involved?

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

ICC Looks To Streaming Giants As JioStar Weighs Exit, In Talks With….

SOS Airline: How IndiGo Crisis was ‘Predicted’ by Jaspal Bhatti Decades Ago, Viral Video Sparks Frenzy Online

What Does It Take To Become A Chief Minister? ‘Just Rs 500-Crore Suitcase,’ Says Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife, Sparks Debate

19 Minute Viral Video: The Hidden Mental and Physical Cost of Explicit Content

School Holidays December 2025: Complete Dates and Schedule for Students Across India

Goa Nightclub Fire: Absconding Owner Saurabh Luthra Finally Breaks Silence After 25 Deaths, Police Issue Lookout Notice

‘Ro De, Ro De’: Virat Kohli’s Notorious Side Captured As He Teases Kuldeep Yadav After India Clinch ODI Series 2-1, Watch

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect
NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect
NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect
NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

QUICK LINKS