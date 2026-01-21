Sunita Williams: Gujarat-Origin NASA Astronaut Currently On India Tour Retires After 27 Years, 608 Days In Space – A Look At Her Legacy

Sunita Williams: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after a remarkable 27-year career with the US space agency, with her departure taking effect at the end of December 2025, NASA announced on Wednesday. Now 60, Williams leaves behind a legacy defined by record-setting missions, leadership aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and contributions that helped shape the future of human spaceflight.

A Trailblazing Career In Space

Announcing her retirement, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman hailed Williams as “a trailblazer in human spaceflight,” crediting her leadership on the space station with advancing both exploration goals and commercial missions in low Earth orbit. He thanked her for decades of service to the agency and the nation.

Over the course of her career, Williams spent a total of 608 days in space, the second-highest cumulative time logged by a NASA astronaut. She also ranks sixth among Americans for the longest single spaceflight, having spent 286 consecutive days in orbit, a record she shares with astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Williams completed nine spacewalks lasting a combined 62 hours and 6 minutes, making her the woman with the most spacewalking time in history. She also etched her name into popular culture by becoming the first person to run a marathon in space.

From Space Shuttles To Starliner

Williams’ first spaceflight came in 2006 aboard space shuttle Discovery, followed by another mission on Atlantis. She later served as a flight engineer during Expeditions 14 and 15 to the ISS, completing a then-record four spacewalks.

In 2012, she returned to the station for Expeditions 32 and 33, during which she took on the role of ISS commander and carried out critical repair missions outside the orbiting laboratory.

Her final spaceflight began in June 2024, when she and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner on its first crewed test mission. Initially planned as a short-duration flight, the mission extended to more than nine months due to technical issues with the spacecraft. The astronauts ultimately returned to Earth in March 2025 aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission.

Indian Roots And Lasting Inspiration

Of Indian origin, Williams has frequently spoken about her ties to India, describing a visit to the country as a “homecoming.” During a recent trip to Delhi, she reflected on the perspective gained from space, saying that seeing Earth from orbit made human differences seem smaller. “It really makes you feel like we are just one,” she said.

Looking back on her career, Williams called space her “absolute favourite place to be” and credited her colleagues for supporting her journey. She said the work done aboard the ISS has laid the groundwork for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

“I had an amazing 27-year career at NASA,” Williams said, adding that she is excited to watch the agency and its partners take the next steps in space exploration. “I hope the foundation we set has made these bold steps a little easier. I can’t wait to see NASA make history.”

