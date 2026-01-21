LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Strongest Solar Storm In 20 Years Hits Earth: What It Means And How Long It May Last | Here's What We Know

Solar Storms: A powerful burst of energy from the Sun has struck Earth, triggering what scientists say is the most severe solar radiation storm in nearly 20 years. While the phenomenon has raised concerns among space-weather experts, it has also produced breathtaking aurora displays across regions that rarely witness the natural light show.

Strongest Solar Storm In 20 Years Hits Earth (Picture Credits: X)
Strongest Solar Storm In 20 Years Hits Earth (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 21, 2026 08:36:37 IST

Solar Storms: A powerful burst of energy from the Sun has struck Earth, triggering what scientists say is the most severe solar radiation storm in nearly 20 years. While the phenomenon has raised concerns among space-weather experts, it has also produced breathtaking aurora displays across regions that rarely witness the natural light show.

Space agencies have been tracking the storm for days as solar activity intensified. Authorities are now evaluating its possible effects on satellites, aviation routes and communication networks, even as skywatchers share dramatic visuals from across the globe.

Severe S4 Solar Radiation Storm Confirmed

The US National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) confirmed that Earth is experiencing a severe S4-level solar radiation storm, the strongest recorded since October 2003. Solar radiation storms are graded on a five-point scale, with S4 classified as “severe” and rarely observed.

Such storms occur when the Sun releases high-energy particles at extreme speeds. When these particles reach Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetic field, potentially interfering with satellite operations, space missions and high-frequency radio communications, especially in polar regions. Officials warned that radio blackouts could occur along some polar flight paths during the storm’s peak.

Auroras Light Up Skies Far Beyond The Poles

Beyond its technical impact, the storm has delivered striking auroral displays. In Alaska, residents of Anchorage witnessed vibrant green and red lights illuminating the early morning sky, drawing crowds of commuters, joggers and dog walkers.

The spectacle was not limited to the far north. Social media users shared images of auroras from locations including San Francisco, Chicago, parts of Canada and several European countries. Similar events in recent months have pushed auroras as far south as Texas in the United States and parts of the United Kingdom and Hungary.

Why Solar Storms Trigger Auroras & How Long This One May Last

Auroras form when charged solar particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, releasing energy as shimmering bands of light in shades of green, pink and purple. During intense solar storms, disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field allow these displays to spread to lower latitudes than usual.

Experts say elevated radiation levels could persist for several days, with intensity fluctuating as the storm evolves. Space-weather agencies are continuing to monitor conditions closely and are expected to issue updated advisories if the situation changes.

ALSO READ: How China Is Taking On Elon Musk’s Starlink: Set To Launch 200,000 Satellites To Challenge SpaceX, Dominate Low Earth Orbit

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 8:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS