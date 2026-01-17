LIVE TV
bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
Home > Space and Science > Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

SpaceX launches NROL-105, its first national security mission of 2026, sending US spy satellites into orbit to boost surveillance and defence.

SpaceX launches NROL-105, its first national security mission of 2026. (Photo: X/@SpaceX)
SpaceX launches NROL-105, its first national security mission of 2026. (Photo: X/@SpaceX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 17, 2026 14:56:01 IST

Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

SpaceX opened its 2026 national security launch schedule on Friday night by sending a classified payload of U.S. intelligence satellites into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The mission, designated NROL-105, was carried aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch took place at 11:39 p.m. EST on January 16, signalling another step in the U.S. government’s push to modernise its space-based surveillance systems using smaller, rapidly deployable satellites.

Inside the NROL-105 Mission

NROL-105 forms part of the NRO’s expanding “proliferated architecture”, a satellite strategy that moves away from reliance on a handful of large, expensive spacecraft. Instead, the programme focuses on deploying large numbers of compact satellites that can be launched quickly, replaced easily and maintained at lower cost.

This was the 12th mission linked to the new architecture, which is designed to ensure consistent global coverage and maintain intelligence capabilities even if individual satellites are disrupted.

Why the Mission Matters for US Security

By spreading surveillance functions across hundreds of satellites, the U.S. gains the ability to track developments more frequently, collect data faster and reduce the risk of blind spots. The distributed system also increases resilience against potential threats to space assets, a growing concern amid rising global military competition.

NRO Director Chris Scolese has previously said that this approach enables faster delivery of intelligence to decision-makers, improving response times across defence and security agencies.

SpaceX and Northrop Grumman Build the Fleet

The satellites used in the proliferated architecture are being developed by SpaceX in partnership with Northrop Grumman, with Falcon 9 rockets handling all launches so far. The first mission under this framework was conducted in May 2024, and the programme has since expanded steadily.

As with most NRO operations, specifics such as satellite count, orbital paths and deployment timing remain undisclosed.

Reusable Rocket Lands Successfully

After completing the launch, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned safely to Earth, touching down at Vandenberg roughly seven and a half minutes after liftoff. The booster was flying for only the second time, highlighting SpaceX’s continued use of reusable hardware for high-priority government missions.

The company ended its live broadcast shortly after the landing, a standard practice for classified launches.

SpaceX’s Expanding National Security Role

NROL-105 marked SpaceX’s seventh launch of 2026. While several missions this year have supported the firm’s Starlink internet network, defence-related launches continue to underline SpaceX’s growing importance to U.S. intelligence and military space operations.

With this mission, SpaceX further cements its role as a central player in shaping the future of America’s security infrastructure in orbit.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS