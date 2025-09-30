LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > When Is Harvest Moon 2025? Check Supermoon Date, Peak Time And Visibility In India

When Is Harvest Moon 2025? Check Supermoon Date, Peak Time And Visibility In India

The rare Harvest Moon 2025, also a supermoon, will peak on October 6–7, appearing brighter and larger in the night sky. Visible in India after sunset, the full moon will glow golden, though cloudy weather may affect sightings.

Catch the rare October supermoon lighting up India’s night sky on October 6–7 (Photo: Canva)
Catch the rare October supermoon lighting up India’s night sky on October 6–7 (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 19:39:18 IST

When Is Harvest Moon 2025? Check Supermoon Date, Peak Time And Visibility In India

The much awaited Harvest Moon 2025-the first supermoon of the year, will illuminate the night skies in early October. Known for its bright golden light, the Harvest Moon is of interesting astronomical and cultural significance and is one of the year’s most popular full moons.

What you should know about Harvest Moon?

A Harvest Moon is simply the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox day, when day and night last almost the same length of time. The Harvest Moon occurs roughly every year at the end of September, however in 2025 the Harvest Moon happens in early of October because of this new lunar cycle. Traditionally, the bright glowing light allowed farmers to work long hours to harvest products before winter, hence giving the moon its legendary name.

What does it mean?

Across the globe, the Harvest Moon symbolises abundance, gratitude, and oneness with nature. In Native American and European cultures, it was seen as a time of thanksgiving and preparation for winter.

Know about Harvest Moon 2025 Date and Time

Date comes, 6–7 October 2025

Peak Illumination: 7 October at 03:48 GMT (11:47 PM ET / 9:17 AM IST)

Visibility Window: The moon will be full for almost three nights, starting from October 5 to October 8.

This year’s Harvest Moon is a Supermoon as well, so it will be about 6.6% bigger and 13% brighter than a normal full moon because it will be closer to Earth in its orbit.

Will the Harvest Moon be visible in India?

Yes, Indian skywatchers can see the Harvest Moon on the evenings of October 6 and 7. But, unlike in other regions of the world, it will not be seen at its peak from India, as the timing clashes with daylight hours there. Nevertheless, the full moon will be big, bright, and golden in the evening sky, rising in the east after sunset.

Weather might be an important factor persistent monsoon clouds can obscure vision in some areas. But if it is clear weather, Indians can look forward to a breathtaking view.

How to Watch the Harvest Moon 2025

Best Time: Immediately after sunset on October 6 and 7

Where to Look: Direction of the eastern horizon

Equipment Needed: None. The Harvest Moon is observable with the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope will amplify the observation, showing craters and surface features.

What is the Tip for Best View?

Move away from city lights to reduce light pollution and see the moon’s golden light in all its splendor.

A Rare October Harvest Moon

The previous time a Harvest Moon appeared in October was in 2020, and the next won’t be back until 2028. That makes the 2025 October Harvest Moon something of a specialty event, and Northern Hemisphere stargazers are preparing to see the spectacle.

ALSO READ: Bihar Final Voter List Out: Here Is How To Confirm Your Name Online In Simple Steps

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Harvest MoonHarvest Moon 2025supermoon

When Is Harvest Moon 2025? Check Supermoon Date, Peak Time And Visibility In India

