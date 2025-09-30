Bihar Final Voter List Out: Here Is How To Confirm Your Name Online In Simple Steps

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final voter list for Bihar under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The list has seen major changes, with nearly 68.5 lakh names deleted and 21 lakh new names added, leading to a net 6% shrinkage in the state’s electoral roll.

While the Commission has declared the list final, the Supreme Court has clarified that the SIR process remains under judicial scrutiny. The apex court will take up the matter for final hearing on October 7, and has noted that even a published list can be struck down if irregularities are proven.

What is Special Intensive Revision?

The SIR electoral roll is an innovative voter list validation campaign by the Election Commission of India, that aimed at conducting free and fair elections. Under house-to-house counting, the ECI creates new electoral rolls without dependency on prior voter lists. The exercise is generally carried out when current rolls are outdated, incorrect, or need to be rebuilt in entirety usually before large-scale elections or after delimitation of constituencies.

In Bihar, the SIR started on July 1, 2025, as a part of preparation for the forthcoming state assembly polls. More than 4.89 crore enrolled voters are being checked by trained Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who are going door-to-door to make sure that no eligible voter is omitted and no ineligible individual is found on the rolls.

Political Reactions

The updated list has triggered fresh political debate. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the SIR “institutionalised vote theft” and alleged that genuine voters, particularly from poor and minority communities, are being unfairly removed. He accused the Election Commission of working in favor of the BJP, echoing INDIA bloc ally Tejashwi Yadav’s concerns. Gandhi cited instances of alleged software manipulation in voter rolls in other states as a warning for Bihar.

Check Your Name in Bihar’s Final Voter List

Voters can easily verify if their names are included in the final roll through online platforms, mobile apps, or SMS services. Only basic details or an EPIC (Voter ID) number are required.

Here are the Steps to Check Online:

Visit the official websites: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in or https://voters.eci.gov.in. Click on “Search in Electoral Roll.” Choose one of two search methods:

Enter your name, date of birth, state (Bihar), district, and assembly constituency, or

Directly enter your EPIC number (Voter ID).

Click “Search.”

If listed, details such as booth name, serial number, and EPIC number will appear on the screen.

With the elections approaching, verifying voter details is crucial to ensure participation in the democratic process.

ALSO READ: ‘CM Sir, If You Want Revenge Do It With Me’: Vijay’s Emotional First Video Statement After TVK Karur Stampede