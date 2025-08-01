Home > Sports > 100 Years of Wisdom: Marv Levy’s Century Celebration Kicks Off in Canton

NFL legend Marv Levy turns 100 and will celebrate at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Known for leading the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowls, Levy remains a beloved figure in football. Grateful for his journey, he continues mentoring and campaigning for former players like Steve Tasker.

NFL legend Marv Levy turns 100 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 1, 2025 16:20:41 IST

Marv Levy, one of the NFL’s most revered coaches, is turning 100 and he’s doing it his way. The Hall of Famer will celebrate the milestone this weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by family, friends, former players, and peers. Known for his wit, humility, and booming voice, Levy joked from his Chicago home, “I’d rather be turning 25,” but added that he’s grateful for the long journey filled with incredible people and memories.

The event coincides with Hall of Fame induction festivities, amplifying the celebration. “I’m overwhelmingly complimented,” Levy said, excited to reunite with “former cohorts and enemies” alike.

From Sidelines to the Spotlight

Levy’s football story began in the 1950s at a St. Louis high school before leading college programs and coaching in the CFL, where he won two Grey Cups. But it was in Buffalo that Levy etched his name into NFL history. Hired by GM Bill Polian in 1986, Levy guided the Bills to eight playoff appearances and four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Though he never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, his leadership and resilience became legendary.

His quotes remain iconic: “When you’re going through hell, keep on going,” and the Bills’ eternal rallying cry, “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”

Looking Back, Still Looking Ahead

A WWII veteran, author, and NFL pioneer, Levy’s journey spans generations. He’s outlived many contemporaries and even saw his beloved Cubs win a World Series in 2016 after witnessing their Game 7 loss in 1945. Today, he’s rooting for Sean McDermott’s Bills, mentoring the current coach with wisdom and humor. Levy will also continue his campaign for Steve Tasker’s Hall of Fame induction.

“Marv’s a Hall of Fame human being,” Tasker said. And as Levy puts it best, “Go Bills.”

