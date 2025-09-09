LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess

16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess

World Champion D. Gukesh was severely upset in the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss when he was bested by 16 year old Abhimanyu Mishra who became the youngest ever to beat a world champion in classical chess. The confrontation between the two prodigies pointed to the development of the strength of young challengers in the world of contemporary chess.

(Image Credit: The Khel India via X)
(Image Credit: The Khel India via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 9, 2025 14:18:47 IST

World Champion D. Gukesh Dommaraju suffered a major blow in a very beautiful scene in the recent chess history at the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. During the fifth round it happened when the 16 year old American Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra conquered Gukesh, which was a big feat and made the youthful talent to enter in the books of records. Mishra also passed Gukesh to become the youngest to defeat a sitting world champion in a classical game, having not only done it himself earlier at the age of 18 but also in the process making him the youngest ever to win a world championship.

Neck to Neck Rounds between D Gukesh and Abhimanyu Mishra 

It was a theatrical duel of two of the most talented young players of chess. Not only was the entrance into the scene a change of power in the rising generation, but it also stressed the high competition that defined contemporary chess by Mishra. The outcome was the first competitive defeat in many years by Gukesh since he became the world champion, a rare defeat that underscores the pressure on the top players now by young competitors. It was another blow to India, with England’s R Praggnanandhaa, the highest rated Indian player, losing, earlier in the tournament, to the hands of Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum. Mishra was not deterred and he humbly stated after his breakthrough that, though he won, it was not as satisfying as my previous games because it was not a really clean game. Nevertheless, he admitted that the tournament was a success and he had a new self confidence stating that he considered himself the same as the best in the world.

D Gukesh’s Previous rounds

Meanwhile in the second round Gukesh had previously been drawn with 14 year old Turkish sensation Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, proving the strength of the new generation of young talent. The story in Samarkand now extends abruptly to the interactions of drastic guard, as pupils such as Mishra are no longer receiving worldmaster status they are now in free fall and replacing established world masters. The chess world is spell bound by this generation clash.

Also Read: ‘A New Era Of Indian Football’ Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s Praise Reflects Growing Support For Football

Tags: Abhimanyu MishraAbhimanyu Mishra chesschessChess indiaD Gukesh

RELATED News

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
‘A New Era Of Indian Football’ Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s Praise Reflects Growing Support For Football
Team India Keeps Tactical Options Open Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025 Drama: Why Isn’t Nepal Playing? Explained
Sudeva FC crowned champions of Climate Cup 2025 in Leh-Ladakh

LATEST NEWS

How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits
A New Dawn In Autumn: Hope Blossoms As Manipur Prepares For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit
Apple Shares In Focus: 4% Jump Before The Mega ‘Awe Droping’ Event Tonight
KP Sharma Oli Resigned As PM Of Nepal, Parliament, Residence Set On Fire, Planning To Flee
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Minister K.J. George Launches 14th Batch of Training At Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre
Beauty In Black Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Streaming Details, And Everything Fans Need To Know
Breaking: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns After His House Set Ablaze
3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess

QUICK LINKS