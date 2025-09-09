‘A New Era Of Indian Football’ Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s Praise Reflects Growing Support For Football

India made history in 2025 by winning a bronze in the tournament to trailblaze and first ever podium finish in the CAFA Nations Cup. They won the playoff to finish 3rd against Oman on penalty kicks 3-2 after the full match and extra time were 1-1.

Match recap India vs Oman

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke and Jithin MS scored on each of their penalty kicks and the last one from Oman Jameel Al Yahmadi was saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the last penalty was saved. This was the beginning of a new bright era in Indian football.

‘A New Era Of Indian Football’ Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who allowed to attend took to social media to congratulate them in their third place. This is a very positive win for Indian football as they 133rd defeated Oman 79th and Tajakistan 106th. The Indian team performed very competitively on the international stage during the CAFA Nations Cup showing deeper resilience and higher level of play with Khalid Jamil at the helm. This is not lost on the fans and officials.

Proud Moment for Bharat ⚽ Heartiest congratulations to our Men’s Football Team for securing the Bronze Medal at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. A new era of Indian football. pic.twitter.com/U434apaMUQ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 8, 2025







A long way to go for Indian Football Team

The bronze podium is a celebration of the players’ dedication to football, it recognizes the theoretical formulations of the thinking of Coach Khalid Jamil who gave this group the confidence and discipline to strive for the podium. They are a team that is relegated within the hierarchy of Asian football, the podium is a positive recognition on the potential of the Blue Tigers, the moments they can create to compete and defeat higher ranked and more experienced teams at this level. The podium represents much more than a trophy, it is stimulating excitement from fans, inspiring the young footballing nation throughout the country, and stimulating momentum for Government processes to develop Indian football for future global excellence.

