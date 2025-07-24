LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 2026 Moto Grand Prix Calendar Out: Indian Grand Prix Not Included

Even though the Uttar Pradesh Government and MotoGP officials signed a new deal to host the race for the following three seasons, the Indian Grand Prix was left out last year.

On September 24, 2023, Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team won the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, which is outside of New Delhi.
On September 24, 2023, Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team won the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, which is outside of New Delhi.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 24, 2025 21:41:00 IST

The Buddh International circuit’s hosting of MotoGP’s Indian Grand Prix has been cancelled for 2026. On Thursday, the top motorcycle racing class unveiled the 2026 season schedule. MotoGP and the Uttar Pradesh government inked a new deal last year for MotoGP to host the Indian Grand Prix for the upcoming three seasons.

Moto GP riders requested that race durations be changed because of the hot and muggy September weather, which resulted in the 2023 Indian Grand Prix debut being cut short by three laps. Operational issues forced the cancellation of the event the previous two years.

Who won the last Indian grand prix?

Italian driver Marco Bezzecchi of the Aprilia Racing Team won the 2023 Indian Grand Prix and earned 25 points. Jorge Martin, a teammate from Aprilia, took second place on the podium in the meantime. Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha Factory Racing finished third on the podium with 16 points. With 381 points, Marc Marquez of the Ducati Team is currently leading the Championship Standings in the MotoGP 2025 season. Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing is in second place with 261 points. With 213 points, Ducati Team member Francesco Bagnaia is currently ranked third in the standings. With 430 points, Ducati is currently leading the Constructor standings for 2025.  With 187 and 175 points, respectively, Aprilia and KTM are in second and third place.

In September 2023, the Buddh International Circuit hosted its inaugural MotoGP event. The Indian Grand Prix made its MotoGP debut. Because of the hot and muggy weather in India, the riders requested that the organisers shorten the laps before to the Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit. Three laps were therefore deleted from the Indian Grand Prix. Due to operational issues, the Buddh International Circuit’s race for the 2024 and 2025 seasons was cancelled.

Both InvestUP and MotoGP were dedicated to establishing India as a venue for international athletic events and worked hard to bring MotoGP back to Buddh International Circuit with a top-tier event.  However, Indian fans would likewise be let down next season.

Also Read: Toto Wolff Quiets Max Verstappen Noise With Clear 2026 Focus

 

Tags: Buddh International circuitIndian Grand PrixMoto gpMoto Grand PrixMoto grand prix 2026

