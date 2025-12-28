LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20's Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20's Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

Kieron Pollard is leading MI Emirates in the fourth edition of the International League T20 (ILT20)

Kieron Pollard. (Photo Credits: ILT20/X)
Kieron Pollard. (Photo Credits: ILT20/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 28, 2025 13:58:26 IST

30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard hammered 30 runs in just one over against Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil. The Emirates were chasing 123 and Pollard took the spinner in the 15th over. The side went over the line quite comfortably in the 17th over and won by 8 wickets.

Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher stitched a partnership of 47 runs for the first wicket. Waseem struck 27 off 19 while Fletcher chipped in with 21 off 30. Later, wicket-keeper batter Tom Banton contributed with 28* off 20 but it was Pollard who made headlines with an unbeaten 44 off 31. Pollard became the first player in history to smash 300 sixes as captain in T20s.







Waqar Salamkheil has 17 wickets in 10 matches including a four-wicket haul. The Emirates have already registered a place in the qualifiers and will now take on Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1. Emirates had 7 wins in 10 matches with 14 points under their belt.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 1:58 PM IST
Tags: Cricket Kieron Pollard mi-emirates

30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH
30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH
30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH
30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

QUICK LINKS