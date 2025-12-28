30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard hammered 30 runs in just one over against Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil. The Emirates were chasing 123 and Pollard took the spinner in the 15th over. The side went over the line quite comfortably in the 17th over and won by 8 wickets.

Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher stitched a partnership of 47 runs for the first wicket. Waseem struck 27 off 19 while Fletcher chipped in with 21 off 30. Later, wicket-keeper batter Tom Banton contributed with 28* off 20 but it was Pollard who made headlines with an unbeaten 44 off 31. Pollard became the first player in history to smash 300 sixes as captain in T20s.

Stat Alert 🚨 Kieron Pollard becomes the first player in history to smash 300 sixes as captain in T20s 🔥💥

A landmark moment for one of the format’s greatest leaders and power-hitters.#AllInForCricket #WhereTheWorldPlays pic.twitter.com/PDJr4PyDnQ — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) December 27, 2025













MI Emirates display their dominance while cruising to a win! ✌️ The men in Blue & Gold have confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1 courtesy of this thumping victory, and they have their spinners & Kieron Pollard to thank for it! 💪#MIEvDC #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket… pic.twitter.com/oIvo4XY8bV — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) December 27, 2025







Waqar Salamkheil has 17 wickets in 10 matches including a four-wicket haul. The Emirates have already registered a place in the qualifiers and will now take on Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1. Emirates had 7 wins in 10 matches with 14 points under their belt.

