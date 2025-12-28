LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ryan Rickelton's Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

Ryan Rickelton's Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton was on fire for MI Cape Town in the first match of the fourth edition of SA20

Ryan Rickelton's six helps fan earn Rs 1.07 crore. (Photo Credits Screengrab)
Ryan Rickelton's six helps fan earn Rs 1.07 crore. (Photo Credits Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 28, 2025 10:15:22 IST

Ryan Rickelton’s Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

South Africa’s aggressive wicket-keeper batter was on fire during the SA20 fixture between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants in Cape Town. The left-handed batter struck a brisk 113 off 63 for MI side but his efforts went in vain as the team fell short of target by 15 runs.

The Cape Town team was handed a massive target of 233 by Durban Super Giants. During the course of his innings, Rickelton hit a six that was caught by a fan in the stands. The one-handed grab helped him earn Rand 2 million (approximately INR 1.07 Cr). The amount won is part of an SA20 contest where a fan earns by taking a clean, one-handed catch.

The Super Giants batter posted a massive 232/5 in 20 overs after riding on a stunning performance from the batting unit. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson provided a perfect start to the team with 96-run stand and the others capitalise on the start given by the two Kiwi players. Conway notched up 64 off 33 and was the top scorer for the team. Later, captain Aiden Markram chipped in with 35 off 17 while Evan Jones hammered 33* off 14. 

For MI Cape Town, it was Rickelton who did the heavy lifting while batting while Jason Smith scored 41 off 14.

Also Read: Ujjain Religious Leaders Threaten IPL Disruption Over Bangladesh Player’s Participation In The Tournament

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 10:15 AM IST
QUICK LINKS