Ujjain Religious Leaders Threaten IPL Disruption Over Bangladesh Player’s Participation In The Tournament

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been facing a massive backlash after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was bought by the KKR for INR 9.20 Cr. Social media campaigns have called for boycotting KKR.

Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage. On December 18, in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was accused by some Muslim co-workers of making insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad during an event for World Arabic Language Day.

A mob later pulled him out of the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory, attacked him, and killed him. His body was later found near a highway.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested several people in connection with the case. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, condemned the killing but said it was an isolated incident, occurring during a period of wider unrest following the death of a prominent youth leader.

Religious leaders in Ujjain have warned of protests during the IPL if Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman is allowed to play. The threat comes amid growing anger over recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, including two lynching cases linked to blasphemy allegations.

Several seers, including Mahavir Nath, chief priest of the Rinmukteshwar Mahadev Temple, told reporters that ascetic groups would try to stop matches involving the Bangladesh player. They accused authorities of ignoring the suffering of Hindus in Bangladesh while allowing Bangladeshi players to compete in India.

Other seer groups have also issued similar warnings.

