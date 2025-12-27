LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away on Saturday causing shock in Bangladesh cricket circles

Mahbub Ali Zaki. (Photo Credits: X)
Mahbub Ali Zaki. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 15:51:50 IST

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away after collapsing suddenly at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium during a Bangladesh Premier League fixture on Saturday. The coach fell on the ground before the side’s game against Rajshahi Warriors.

The medical staff immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before he was taken by ambulance to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead. The news was confirmed by BCB’s chief physician Debashish Chowdhury.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026. He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in Sylhet at around 1:00 PM (afternoon). Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude. The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss,” BCB posted on X.



Zaki had never represented Bangladesh at highest level and turned to coaching in 2008. He came into spotlight after working closely with Taskin Ahmed following controversy surrounding his action.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Gujarat’s Vishal Jayswal Reveals The ‘Simple Plan’ He Followed To Scalp Virat Kohli’s Wicket In Vijay Hazare Trophy: I Didn’t Want Him To….

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:51 PM IST
Tags: BPLCricketDhaka CapitalsMahbub Ali Zaki

