4–4 Chaos: Brazil Win Copa America In Wildest Final Ever

As Brazil was celebrating their ninth continental title, Colombia's courageous display demonstrated that they're set to trouble the top tier.

The game went into a penalty shootout as a result of Marta's heroics near the finish, which included two goals that were truly amazing.
In a frantic final held in Quito, Brazil managed to fend off an unstoppable Columbian team, with their 5-4 success in the shootout evening an equally exhausting 4-4 during the extra time, wherein Brazil lifted their ninth Copa America Femenina trophy. The match was spectacular in its display of sheer skill, full on with energy, and drama at every turn.

Match Recap

Colombia went ahead with a well-placed finish from Linda Caicedo in the 25th minute. Just seconds before halftime, Angelina leveled it up with a penalty after a VAR check. Brazil went behind again in the 69th following an own goal by Tarciane, but Amanda Gutierres equalized for Brazil in the 80th. Two minutes later, Mayra Ramirez exhibited a splendid finishing touch for Colombia’s third go-ahead goal. The drama would heighten in stoppage time when the veteran superstar Marta struck from distance to level the scores. Marta found her second in early extra time to make it 4-3 to Brazil. Leicy Santos could not be outdone; she responded with a miraculous free-kick, leading the game into the shootout.

Both of them missed early in the shoot, but Brazil’s goalie Lorena Da Silva saved the day by making a saving stop on Jorelyn Carabalí’s kick to clinch a 5-4 win to immortality. The Brazilians played a level and stable tournament with decisive goals by Amanda Gutierres (joint top scorer with five goals) and the conservative tactic of coach Arthur Elias.

2028 Olympics

Colombia has evolved into the rising powers. With Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramírez stars and assistance from goalkeeper Katherine Tapia, they were close to whatever would have been their first title. Nonetheless, they would make it to the 2028 Olympics. Brazil’s unavoidable regional supremacy continues, having now taken nine out of ten Copa America titles, making them continent champions. For Colombia, disappointment again but with a declaration to guarantee hope in the future.

