Lionel Messi Limped Off, Hamstring Horror Hits Inter Miami

The game, which was marked by intense emotional swings, ended in a 5-4 penalty shootout after goals by Segovia and Alba, but Inter Miami rallied to win despite the injury setback.

According to head coach Javier Mascherano, Messi felt uneasy but not in pain. He is awaiting a more thorough examination from the medical team.
Lionel Messi’s Leagues Cup participation versus Necaxa was jolted to an early end mere minutes after the kickoff. In the 8th minute, the Argentine superstar collided with Necaxa defenders Raul Sanchez and Alexis Pena near the penalty box. After going down in a heap, clutching his right upper leg, he slammed his fist into the turf in frustration, before limping off the field and exiting entirely in the 11th minute, capped by a technical change for Federico Redondo. 

After the game, Coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi felt “discomfort in his hamstring,” but he was not in “pain” and it was not until the next day that they would know the extent of Messi’s injury after examinations. While the injury brought an abrupt end to a personal streak of 16 straight appearances in which Messi had played every minute since July 2023. 

While Inter Miami lost their captain early in the match, they rallied. Shortly after Messi’s exit, Telasco Segovia scored the opening goal. Later in the match, in which both teams played down a man (due to red cards), Jordi Alba equalized in stoppage time. The match proceeded to penalties and Miami won an exciting penalty shootout 5-4 with the winning penalty taken by Luis Suarez and the winning save made by Rocco Ríos Novo.

Is he going to be able to play in the next match?

Messi’s campaign had been extraordinary before the unfortunate injury, with Messi providing two assists in a 2-1 win against Atlas, propelling the team to a Leagues Cup opener victory and tying for the MLS lead with 18 goals and nine goals this season. 

With Inter Miami facing Pumas UNAM for their next match on August 7, there now becomes uncertainty to Messi’s availability for that match. If this hamstring injury is serious, Messi may not only miss some games, but the team may also be forced to move on without their star player. However, Mascherano still held some hope that the discomfort may not be a serious injury. As the condition is determined and the fans await medical news, the club keeps moving forward, but not without worry. The early exit by Messi shifts the focus from his brilliance to the frailty of elite athletes during such demanding schedules.

