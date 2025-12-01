5 Players RCB Should Target in the IPL 2026 Auction

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with a stable squad already in place but will still look to add more power in the remaining slots. RCB released eight players, including Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, and Blessing Muzarabani while the retention list included Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

With a purse of INR 16.4 Cr and eight slots up for the grabs, here’s a list of players whom RCB can target in the auction.

Prithvi Shaw

RCB have a well-balanced batting line up but they would like to add more stability in the unit. Prithvi Shaw is one batter who has the ability to give aggressive start to the side and has looked in decent form in the initial stages of Ranji Trophy after making a switch to Maharashtra. The right-handed batter has also worked on his fitness. Shaw can come in the RCB squad as a back up opener.

Michael Bracewell

RCB released Liam Livingstone and will look for an overseas replacement who can bowl and can also score runs quickly. Moreover, he has been a part of the setup earlier as well and RCB might well go for him in the auction.

Vansh Bedi

Vansh Bedi was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction after he missed the entire last season due to an ankle injury. Bedi has the ability to play aggressive knocks and can come in as a back-up wicket option. While leading Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, he scored 187 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 187.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee impressed everyone with his skills in during the 2023 ODI World Cup but he was released by Gujarat Titans on the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. With some overseas slots left for RCB to fill, Coetzee can be a perfect fit.

Simarjeet Singh

Another name that RCB can bid for is Simarjeet Singh. The medium-pacer was in top form in the DPL and can play a crucial role for the franchise. RCB already have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal as their front line pacers and having Simarjeet can just add more strength.