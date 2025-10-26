LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Abhishek Nayar Takes Charge As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

The contribution of Abhishek Nayar to KKR over the past seasons has significantly contributed to the creation of the very core of the team, which creates players and ensures a team spirit. Having known the domestic circuit and his understanding capability combined with his analytical skills.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 26, 2025 12:49:54 IST

The new KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar will assume the position ahead of IPL 2026. Another change in KKR was announced who said that they had separated with their former head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Nayar has worked with the previous KKR organization, and is a phenomenal man manager having managed some of the best players in KKR including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer. His employment has been seen as a strategic move in bringing on board a player centric approach to performance and psychological health.

The contribution of the Nayar to KKR over the past seasons has significantly contributed to the creation of the very core of the team, which creates players and ensures a team spirit. Having known the domestic circuit and his understanding capability combined with his analytical skills he has earned respect in the Indian cricket fraternity. Under his leadership, KKR will attempt to re establish the equilibrium of the team and carry on with the same pace which they had enjoyed last year in the IPL. The management is sure that Nayar will introduce uniformity and fresh spirit in the squad on and off the field with his management.

Abhishek Nayar’s New Responsibility

This news has caused a buzz among the KKR supporters who believe that Nayar can produce a good performance during the IPL 2026 under his promotion. As a silent leader with the ability to build talent, the vision of Nayar can hardly go against long term plans of KKR. His advertisement highlights the fact that the franchise has been interested in offering the locals the chance of holding a managerial role. With IPL auction being near, Nayar would be in the limelight of all the people with the management to build a strong team that would again proceed to take a title challenge.

Also Read: When is India Vs Australia Next Match: Date, Time, Venue Other Details

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 12:49 PM IST
