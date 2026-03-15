Abhishek Sharma Impresses With Dance Moves During Fun Moment With Akshay Kumar – VIDEO

India batter Abhishek Sharma has already shown his talent and ability on the field with the bat. Now, the aggressive opener unveiled another talent of his as he was spotted showing his dancing skills along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar at the India Today Conclave.

The left-handed batter played an important role in India’s win in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad last week and is now gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Sharma opened the innings with Sanju Samson in the final and the two aggressive batters put on 98 runs for the first wicket. While Abhishek who didn’t really have a great run in the marquee tournament clicked when it mattered the most as he chipped in with a brisk fifty.

Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Sharma dancing together during the India Today Conclave in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EOISyEgzgB — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 15, 2026

Samson top-scored with 89 off 46. The wicket-keeper batter had been in brilliant form and struck three fifties on the trot in the World Cup. He scored 97* against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final while hit 89 against England in the semis.

India’s Dominance in White-ball Cricket

India became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue had won the 2024 World Cup under Rohit Sharma in West Indies and then clinched the trophy in 2026 under Suryakumar Yadav. Team India had also won the Champions Trophy 2025 under Rohit.

The 2026 T20 World Cup triumph was the team’s third ICC victory on the trot.

IPL 2026 to Begin on March 28

The focus now shifts to the new edition of the Indian Premier League that is scheduled to begin on March 28. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru up against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB will come into the IPL 2026 as the defending champions.

SRH have won the trophy back in 2016 after beating RCB in the finale.

Abhishek Sharma would open the innings with Travis Head followed by Ishan Kishan and Henrich Klaassen in the ranks. The Sunrisers have been known for their ultra aggressive approach with the bat and they would look to continue the same in the coming season of the cash-rich league.

Also Read: “Team India Means Victory…” – Jay Shah Makes Bold Claim After T20 World Cup Win, Compares current India team to Vintage Australia

