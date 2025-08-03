Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

Achraf Hakimi, a star player for Paris Saint Germain, is now in the middle of one of the more dramatic chapters of his life. French prosecutors have asked that he be sent to trial for rape following an indictment related to a reported incident that took place on February 25, 2023 at his home near Paris when a 24 year old woman indicated she was assaulted.

New details about the case

But the story has now turned sensational. According to media outlet, L’Équipe investigators uncovered damning WhatsApp messages exchanged between the accuser, identified as Amelie, and her friend Nadia, with derogatory messages as follows: “We’re going to rob him blind”, “Come in femme fatale mode”, and “I’m gonna f*** him”, undermining in the most influential manner Amelie’s characterisation of an innocent, inexperienced victim. Hakimi has fiercely refuted all these accusations. He maintains that he is himself an object of blackmail and extortion attempts, whereas Hakimi’s legal advisors and the investigating judge, Fanny Colin, continue to assert that “there is strong evidence in favor of Hakimi,” among which are psychological evaluations allegedly indicating no signs of trauma in the alleged victim, an evaluation Colin considers incoherent with the circumstances of the allegations.

PSG’s Stand on Hakimi’s case

Publicly, PSG has also stood behind Hakimi, expressing confidence in the legal structure. On the other hand, adding to the events is Kylian Mbappe’s support, stating that Hakimi is respectful toward women and “he has never seen him behave inappropriately,” even while drinking.

The investigating magistrate will conduct an inquiry in this proceeding and decide whether Hakimi is brought to trial, which could thus end in indictment carrying a maximum 15 years of imprisonment upon conviction. Even with this scandal, Hakimi is amongst the most prized players in football, led by a lucrative contract at PSG that goes on and on until 2029, said to provide him €13.2 million per annum, along with Hakimi himself having a net worth of roughly £47.6 million (around US $59 million).

His weekly wage of €253,846 proved to be the highest for a defender in Europe. While public opinion split across headlines and leaked text messages, the next courtroom steps might form the basis not just for the concrete future of Hakimi but also the larger discussions around celebrity, trust, and justice.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri Turns 41: A Timeless Hero Of Indian Football