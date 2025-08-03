Home > Sports > Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

An alleged incident at Hakimi's home in the west Parisian suburb of Boulogne Billancourt on the evening of February 25, 2023, is the basis for the prosecution.

Hakimi could receive a prison term of up to 15 years if found guilty.
Hakimi could receive a prison term of up to 15 years if found guilty.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 3, 2025 09:36:00 IST

Achraf Hakimi, a star player for Paris Saint Germain, is now in the middle of one of the more dramatic chapters of his life. French prosecutors have asked that he be sent to trial for rape following an indictment related to a reported incident that took place on February 25, 2023 at his home near Paris when a 24 year old woman indicated she was assaulted. 

New details about the case

But the story has now turned sensational. According to media outlet, L’Équipe investigators uncovered damning WhatsApp messages exchanged between the accuser, identified as Amelie, and her friend Nadia, with derogatory messages as follows:  “We’re going to rob him blind”, “Come in femme fatale mode”, and “I’m gonna f*** him”, undermining in the most influential manner Amelie’s characterisation of an innocent, inexperienced victim. Hakimi has fiercely refuted all these accusations. He maintains that he is himself an object of blackmail and extortion attempts, whereas Hakimi’s legal advisors and the investigating judge, Fanny Colin, continue to assert that “there is strong evidence in favor of Hakimi,” among which are psychological evaluations allegedly indicating no signs of trauma in the alleged victim, an evaluation Colin considers incoherent with the circumstances of the allegations.

PSG’s Stand on Hakimi’s case

Publicly, PSG has also stood behind Hakimi, expressing confidence in the legal structure. On the other hand, adding to the events is Kylian Mbappe’s support, stating that Hakimi is respectful toward women and “he has never seen him behave inappropriately,” even while drinking. 
The investigating magistrate will conduct an inquiry in this proceeding and decide whether Hakimi is brought to trial, which could thus end in indictment carrying a maximum 15 years of imprisonment upon conviction. Even with this scandal, Hakimi is amongst the most prized players in football, led by a lucrative contract at PSG that goes on and on until 2029, said to provide him €13.2 million per annum, along with Hakimi himself having a net worth of roughly £47.6 million (around US $59 million).

His weekly wage of €253,846 proved to be the highest for a defender in Europe. While public opinion split across headlines and leaked text messages, the next courtroom steps might form the basis not just for the concrete future of Hakimi but also the larger discussions around celebrity, trust, and justice.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri Turns 41: A Timeless Hero Of Indian Football

Tags: Achraf HakimiKylian MbappePSGRape scandalsexual assault

RELATED News

Sunil Chhetri Turns 41: A Timeless Hero Of Indian Football
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Shockwaves: Seth Rollins’ Master Plan and Tiffany Stratton’s Reign Continue
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul
Katie Ledecky Strikes Gold Again, Stops Summer McIntosh’s Historic Charge in Thrilling 800m Final

LATEST NEWS

FPI Flip: Surprise Rs 17,741 Cr Outflow Drags July Into The Red
Annual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Should You Never Skip?
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered
Rani Mukerji Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings After Making History With Her Big National Award Win
Steel Strategy: India Backs Tech And MSMEs For Global Dominance, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 3: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
ECI Rejects Tejashwi Yadav’s Claim Of His Name Missing From Voter List
‘Watch The Film Before Judging’: The Kerala Story Director Sends Strong Message To Kerala CM Over Criticism
The Orgasm Gap Between Men And Woman: Why Does This Exist? Decoded
Malti Marie Turns Photographer, Snaps Adorable Moments Of Dad Nick Jonas Performing Live During Tour
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?